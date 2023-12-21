The Gold Standard Quarterback Factory is experiencing a New Normal now that its Hungry Dogs aren’t running quite so fast. These days, the “Dog Mentality” that Nick Sirianni and his Eagles preach seems more insane than inspirational to NFL traditionalists who believe that head coaches shouldn’t taunt other teams’ fans.

Nothing has defined the Jeffrey Lurie ownership era more than their self-generated maxims and mottoes. When they win, which is often, the phrases resonate. When they lose, they are ammunition for mockery.

The winning has paused. Sirianni seems bewildered. The team is spinning out of control and the coach can’t stop it. The locker room is devouring itself.

One former NFL executive responded to my question this week regarding the Eagles’ current culture with a succinct, two-word response:

“Clown show.”

Other NFL types have chimed in with less pejorative assessments, but it’s hard to argue. In the past month, the Birds have become something of a circus.

Consistent excellence on the field has earned Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman a grudging respect from more traditional, less-successful organizations. But those organizations and their alumni often rejoice in the Eagles’ occasional in-house miseries, and One NovaCare Way is mighty miserable these days.

In the past five weeks the Eagles and their quarterback have ungraciously won once, have surprisingly lost three times, and have fallen out of first place in the NFC playoff race, while Hurts has become a long shot in the MVP race ... and yet, the losing barely is the top story.

The DC Debacle

They were the first team in NFL history to announce they were stripping their defensive coordinator of his play-calling privileges on the day they clinched the playoff spot. Nothing has caused as much scandal leaguewide as how the Eagles have handled Jonathan Gannon’s replacement(s).

Ahead of Monday night’s game in Seattle, the Eagles on Sunday leaked to two networks that the team had demoted defensive coordinator Sean Desai in favor of high-profile “senior defensive assistant” Matt Patricia. Once a legend in New England, Patricia was adrift this spring before the Eagles hired him. League sources have said it was a hire forced on Sirianni by Lurie and Roseman, who ceaselessly mimic the Patriots. Patricia was hired long after Desai, and Desai has since worked in Patricia’s shadow.

Compounding the situation, Patricia had an acrimonious relationship with star cornerback Darius Slay during Patricia’s disastrous tenure as the Lions’ head coach. After Patricia took over play-calling duties last week, Slay suddenly opted to have knee surgery.

After holding up against a toothless Seahawks attack, Patricia’s defense ultimately collapsed in the final two minutes at Seattle. Backup quarterback Drew Lock drove the Seahawks 92 yards for the winning touchdown, the Seahawks’ first win in five games and Lock’s first win in three years.

Sirianni has said the controversial decision to hire Patricia last spring was his decision, but then, Sirianni also admitted Monday to having lied the previous Tuesday when he was asked, pointedly, if he was planning any changes in his coaches’ responsibilities.

The most mortifying aspect to several observers in the league: The Eagles didn’t even have the decency to fire Desai. They just moved him up to the press box, where he could serve out the season in humiliation.

The Commitment Conundrum

After logging a third straight poor start marred by bad decisions and worse throws that have cost him his MVP candidacy, Jalen Hurts was hypercritical of his teammates.

“I don’t think we’re, we’re all, we’re committed enough,” he said. “Just got to turn it around. You know, it’s a challenge that we have to embrace. Just continue to see it through.”

Asked to clarify, Hurts doubled down: “Commitment. I don’t have a dictionary on me now. ... I don’t know how else to say that.”

Hurts included himself in his critique, but he knows that his commitment to his craft already has become legend. He questioned the commitment of his teammates.

That’s a bold move for a player who looks aloof when he seldom engages with his teammates on the sidelines during games.

The Diva Dramas

Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown is the team’s best player. Slay is its best defensive back. They are veterans. They are not setting good examples, as both took to social media the last two weeks to defend themselves.

After fans taped a “Bad Play Slay” sign on a trash can outside the Eagles’ facility following a 20-point loss at Dallas, Slay said on his podcast, “Overall, the game was great by me.” Slay also complained on social media about a call 15 minutes after the loss.

After the Eagles lost in Seattle without him, in a string addressing Slay’s value, Slay touted his Pro Bowl appearances to former NFL receiver Eric Weems, who’d criticized Slay: “I got 5 of those! An I probably got more int yards than u got receiving!”

After Hurts forced several passes to Brown on Monday, Brown — Hurts’ pal, who has repeatedly complained about being underused — on Tuesday took to Twitter/X to refute accusations of preferential treatment:

“Quit all that ‘buddy-ball’ [stuff].”

Leaders need to ignore the noise. Brown and Slay wallow in it.

The Tunnel Taunt

Coaches and executives at every level recoiled when, after winning in Kansas City and enduring the fans’ heckling, Sirianni charged up the tunnel, looked into a camera, and hollered, “Hey! I don’t hear [crap] any more, Chiefs fans! See ya!”

It was the most immature postgame antic in recent memory. It also prefaced the worst football the Eagles have played since they turned their season around in 2021.

Karma.

The Security Suspension

Longtime and beloved Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro was involved in a sideline altercation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw after Greenlaw body-slammed DeVonta Smith at the feet of Sirianni, whom DiSandro purportedly is on the sideline to protect. Greenlaw immediately was penalized, and, as Smith beefed with Greenlaw, DiSandro lightly pushed Greenlaw away from the scene and used a curse word. Greenlaw shoved his finger in DiSandro’s face and made contact with his nose.

Officials immediately contacted the league, which ejected both parties (which was an overreaction, but that’s a different discussion). DiSandro has since been banned from the sideline for at least the rest of the season.

It was an overreaction by the NFL, but the Eagles’ actions and attitudes since they won Super Bowl LII have created a portrait in petulance and arrogance.

You’re not going to get much sympathy from a conservative league when your adopted fight song is “No one likes us, we don’t care.”

Because, frankly, they care desperately.