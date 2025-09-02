Predicting the Eagles’ 2025 schedule game by game

How will the Eagles follow up on a 14-3 regular season and a Super Bowl victory?

They have a difficult schedule to navigate in 2025. Here’s how The Inquirer’s Eagles beat writers see it playing out.

Week 1: Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. Thursday

Jeff McLane: The only game on the schedule in which a prediction can effectively be made without the benefit of knowing the previous week’s result, the opener has enough juice without the rivalry. It’s been 25 years since the Eagles used juice of the pickle kind to shock Dallas. A victory here wouldn’t be as surprising as that outcome. Win

Advertisement

Jeff Neiburg: The trolling of Jerry Jones, should he be on the field during pregame, will be loud and proud. Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata can breathe a sigh of relief with Micah Parsons gone. Dallas has a better offense than it did last season, but its defense just got a lot worse. It’s a banner night, and a 1-0 start to the season for the Eagles. Win

» READ MORE: The Cowboys’ trade of Micah Parsons is a ‘sigh of relief’ for Eagles as they prepare for Week 1

Olivia Reiner: No Parsons, a bunch of problems for the Cowboys. While the offense may be improved with Dak Prescott healthy and back at the helm, this defense isn’t formidable on paper. The NFC East just got a little less competitive for the Eagles with Dallas all but removing itself from contention this season before it even begins. Win

Week 2: Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. Sept. 14

McLane: This will the fifth time in five years, including the postseason, the two meet — a rarity for teams from different conferences. Who will win the rubber match after a split in both wins and titles? The Chiefs face the same challenge as the Eagles a year ago: starting the season in Brazil. Loss

Neiburg: Both teams have extra time to prepare. The Eagles won the rest lottery by winning the Super Bowl and starting on a Thursday. But the Chiefs are opening a day later in Brazil. The Eagles were a little sloppy in their second game last season, not that one game is a good sample. Still, the Eagles are better than the Chiefs. Win

» READ MORE: NFL kickoff: 40 things to know about the season, including Philly’s own Abdul Carter debuting with the Giants

Reiner: The Eagles can practice their Portuguese with the Chiefs in Week 2, as Kansas City will be 10 days removed from its season opener in São Paulo, Brazil. The Eagles have a longer break and they won’t be getting off a 10-hour flight in the last week and a half. Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes, but is the left side of the offensive line (likely rookie Josh Simmons at tackle and second-year player Kingsley Suamataia at guard) going to hold up? Win

Week 3: Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. Sept. 21

McLane: While the Eagles beat them convincingly in the regular season, the Rams came closest to toppling the eventual champs last postseason. Is Sean McVay’s squad trending upward, or will this be Matthew Stafford’s swan song in L.A.? If the Rams win, it will likely be their D-line that leads the way. Loss

Neiburg: I gave this one a loss when we were asked to do these predictions on schedule release day in May, but I’m far less confident in Stafford now than I was then. The Rams are good. They came closest to derailing the Eagles’ Super Bowl train, and even if it’s Jimmy Garoppolo and not Stafford, they will still win plenty of games. But I’ll give this one to the home team. Win

» READ MORE: Micah Parsons trade is good for the Eagles, and it could spell the end for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Reiner: Stafford is back on a new deal. He also may need a new back. The 37-year-old quarterback missed substantial time in training camp with a back problem. That will be a situation to monitor, especially later on in the season and the playoffs. In Week 3, though, the Eagles are going to have their hands full against the Rams’ retooled passing attack featuring Davante Adams and a defense led by talented, young edge rusher Jared Verse. Loss

Week 4: Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Sept. 28

McLane: Another familiar foe, the Bucs have claimed three of the last four vs. the Birds. If it wasn’t for last season’s Week 4 drubbing in Tampa, Nick Sirianni might not have made changes that spearheaded a turnaround. In this exercise in futility, it’s hard to see the Eagles losing three in a row. Win

Neiburg: I’m putting on my meteorology hat and calling for a brutally hot day. That won’t bode well for the Eagles, who needed extra fluids in Tampa last year. I don’t believe in ghosts, but apparently the Eagles do, and this place haunts them. Loss

» READ MORE: Eagles announce three kelly green games, including an away game against Dallas

Reiner: Raymond James Stadium has been a house of horrors for the Eagles over the last few years. But the Buccaneers could be missing some important pieces in Week 4, namely left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who is recovering from offseason knee surgery, and wide receiver Chris Godwin, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered in October. As long as the Eagles can beat the heat, they shouldn’t drop consecutive games. Win

Week 5: Eagles vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. Oct. 5

McLane: Denver is a trendy pick to take a leap forward in Bo Nix’s sophomore season. The quarterback certainly has the right man in Sean Payton overseeing his development. The Eagles, meanwhile, should have a sense of how five new starters in Vic Fangio’s defense are faring by this point. Win

Neiburg: We’re going to know a lot more about two critical things in this matchup: Nix’s sophomore season, and how the Eagles have gone about replacing their starters. More specifically, how that secondary is holding up. The Broncos play a tough Monday night game before this against Cincinnati. The Eagles have a slight edge here. Win

» READ MORE: Kevin Patullo will bear a heavy burden as the Eagles’ latest offensive coordinator

Reiner: The Broncos are coming off a short week, putting them at a disadvantage against the Eagles. Denver has reasons to be optimistic about its playoff aspirations this season, thanks to Nix and a dominant defense (which only got better this offseason with the additions of linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, and cornerback Jahdae Barron). But hitting the road for a long flight on a quick turnaround isn’t exactly a recipe for success for the Broncos. Win

Week 6: Eagles at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. Oct. 9

McLane: Will the Giants’ optimism after a seemingly productive summer be warranted or will they remain NFC East bottom dwellers? Either way, they may still be stuck in quarterback no-man’s land between placeholder Russell Wilson and heir apparent Jaxson Dart. Win

Neiburg: The Giants stink, and while some people might frame this as a trap game on a short week for the Eagles, their roster is way too good to be losing a game like this. There’s a nonzero chance this is Dart’s first NFL start if Wilson is bumped from the top of the depth chart. Win

» READ MORE: A dream realized, Abdul Carter looks to chase greatness with the Giants: ‘I’m all New York’

Reiner: Which quarterback will be starting by Week 6 — Wilson or Dart? Either way, it will be an upgrade over Daniel Jones (and Drew Lock/Tommy DeVito) last season. Speaking of upgrades, the defense added Abdul Carter and noted Fangio aficionado Jevon Holland. The Eagles should still be able to beat the Giants handily. Win

Week 7: Eagles at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. Oct. 19

McLane: Minnesota remade its interior offensive line after Sam Darnold was exposed in the playoffs. J.J. McCarthy is back from a lost rookie season and replaces him under center. His readiness, or lack thereof, could define the Vikings. They seem likely to regress. Win

Neiburg: If you’ve seen our leaguewide NFL predictions, you know I have the Vikings taking a step back this season and missing the playoffs. They have a great defense, and it will keep them in and win some games, but McCarthy is a big question mark. Right now, asking him to beat this Fangio defense with the likes of Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell, and Co. seems like a big ask. Win

» READ MORE: The Eagles are better positioned to repeat than they were in 2018. And it’s not even close.

Reiner: By Week 7, we should have a decent sense of McCarthy’s abilities in his first year as the starting quarterback. If things aren’t going so well as he returns from a year off due to a meniscus tear, Carson Wentz could be under center for the Vikings. McCarthy has the right pieces surrounding him, but it’s too early to tell if he will use them to his advantage. Win

Week 8: Eagles vs. Giants, 1 p.m. Oct. 26

McLane: Saquon Barkley said he would no longer talk about his exit from the Giants after he rushed for 176 yards in his first game against his former team last season. But does that mean his personal revenge tour is over? Probably not. Win

Neiburg: See above. WIP callers will wonder if this one, too, is a trap heading into the bye. These are the made-up theatrics you go through when the result is too obvious. Win

Reiner: The Eagles complete their Giants sandwich with a victory heading into the bye. Win

Week 9: BYE

McLane: Howie Roseman won’t likely take the week off with the trade deadline on Nov. 4.

Week 10: Eagles at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. Nov. 10

McLane: Nine playoff teams from last season are on the schedule. The Packers are one, although they lost both matchups with the Eagles a season ago. Could Parsons be the missing piece to get Green Bay over the top? Sirianni, by the way, is 6-1 with an extra week to prepare for a game. Win

Neiburg: This one was going to be a tough game even before the Parsons trade. The Packers seem poised to make some noise in the NFC, and who knows what mid-November could bring weather-wise on the arm of Lake Michigan. The Packers addressed their wide receiver problem in the draft. Then they got the best edge rusher in the league. Loss

» READ MORE: These five games will say a lot about where this Eagles season goes — starting Week 1 against Dallas

Reiner: Get ready to learn cheese curds, Parsons. The two-time All-Pro outside linebacker joins one of the NFC favorites, which is tough news for the Eagles and their “sustained success” aspirations. On the other side of the ball, Jordan Love has a shiny new target in Matthew Golden. It feels like the Packers have been close to contending for the last few years, and this offseason could put them over the top in the NFC North. Loss

Week 11: Eagles vs. Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. Nov. 16

McLane: We’re a long ways from this tilt purely in football time, but the Eagles and Lions still seem like the elite of the NFC. A spate of injuries finally caught up to Detroit last postseason. A loss here wouldn’t end the world. Loss

Neiburg: I flipped a coin in May when deciding this result, so I’ll stick with that this time around. Lazy? Maybe. But this matchup is a coin flip on paper. The Lions have the slight advantage with the Eagles having a short week. This is the NFC championship of everyone’s dreams and could even decide who has home field in that title game. Tails never fails (it didn’t in May) … until it does. Loss

» READ MORE: Training camp darling Darius Cooper appreciates ‘the journey’ from going undrafted to Eagles’ 53-man roster

Reiner: Six days after the Packers game at Lambeau Field, the Eagles have the privilege of facing another daunting NFC North squad. The Lions have some questions to answer following the departures for head coaching jobs of coordinators Ben Johnson (Bears) and Aaron Glenn (Jets). But the Eagles are going to be facing another talented edge rusher in Aidan Hutchinson, who returns to action after missing most of 2024 with a leg injury. Loss

Week 12: Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. Nov. 23

McLane: The Cowboys may benefit from the Parsons trade in the long run, but there’s no denying they got weaker in the interim. As for the Eagles’ chances of sweeping the series, last season’s road win was their first at AT&T Stadium in seven years. Can they reverse the streak? Win

Neiburg: Could the Cowboys be making a sneaky push for the NFC East at this point of the season? It’s possible. They have only three “obvious” losses on their schedule before this one. This series is usually good for a split most years, but the combined score of last season’s Eagles-Cowboys games was 75-13 in favor of the Eagles. It’ll be tighter this year, but it’s a big gap to close. Win

» READ MORE: Injury, roster turnover, and opponents will again make September tough for the Eagles, so: Patience

Reiner: The Eagles return to AT&T Stadium with the goal of sweeping the Cowboys for a second consecutive season. Given the departure of Parsons, it seems entirely possible that the Eagles can pull it off again. Win

Week 13: Eagles vs. Chicago Bears, 3 p.m. Nov. 28

McLane: The Bears under first-year coach Johnson shouldn’t be much of a secret by this juncture. As for the more important unknown about this Black Friday matchup: It seems likely that the Eagles don their darkest uniforms to match the occasion. Win

Neiburg: Caleb Williams may be on his way to a breakout season by this point, and Johnson may have unlocked what could be a surprisingly good offense. Another short week for the Eagles, but they have way more talent and should be able to win in what could be a close game. Win

» READ MORE: Howie Roseman balances ‘defend[ing] our title’ and avoiding a 2018 repeat as Eagles set 53-man roster

Reiner: In a talented NFC North in 2024, the Bears were the weakest team by far. But there’s high expectations in Chicago for Johnson to get the most out of Williams in his second season at the helm of the offense. With an upgraded offensive line, Williams is better positioned for success, but results may not be instantaneous for this Bears team. Win

Week 14: Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 8

McLane: Old friend Mekhi Becton left for L.A. in the offseason. How will his replacement, Tyler Steen, perform at right guard? If he’s still starting at this point, it’s likely he’s done well enough. The Eagles could have a home away from home with many fans expected to flock to SoFi Stadium for a second straight year. Win

Neiburg: Three wins in a row for the Eagles heading into this one. A turkey, if you will. The Eagles get some extra rest after their day-after-Thanksgiving game. They’ll need it. The Chargers can really run the ball and have a new weapon in Omarion Hampton running behind an above-average offensive line. The Chargers will try, and succeed, in controlling the clock. Loss

» READ MORE: The big question facing every Eagles position group going into the season

Reiner: The Chargers’ outlook for the 2025 season took a turn when left tackle Rashawn Slater went down with a torn patellar tendon in training camp, ending his season before it even began. His absence isn’t the only question mark on the offensive line. Becton missed a chunk of training camp dealing with knee issues, and while he may be available for Week 1, will he hold up down the stretch? Win

Week 15: Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. Dec. 14

McLane: After a return to the college ranks, Chip Kelly is back in the NFL as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator. He won’t have the talent he had when he stormed the league 12 years ago, but you can bet he’ll have some tricks up his sleeve for his former team. It won’t likely be enough. Win

Neiburg: This ends a three-game stretch for the Raiders that has them playing the Chargers and Broncos beforehand. Those are some good offenses against a pretty bad Raiders defense. Kelly may inject some life into that offense, but he can’t help the other side of the ball. Win

» READ MORE: Meet the 2025 Eagles: What to know about every player

Reiner: The Raiders made some upgrades on offense this offseason, bringing in quarterback Geno Smith and running back Ashton Jeanty. But the Raiders defense remains questionable, even more so now that defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is out of the picture. Win

Week 16: Eagles at Washington Commanders, TBD Dec. 20

McLane: The Commanders, poised to close the gap with the Eagles, surprisingly took the veteran free-agent route and got older this offseason. Jayden Daniels alone may be enough to overtake the Birds. Certainly the second-year quarterback is enough to win at home. Loss

Neiburg: You’ve seen The Discourse by now about the old roster the Commanders possess. It’s one of the handful of reasons to expect some regression here. The Eagles provided a major beatdown against Washington in the NFC title game. They would have swept them in the regular season, too, if not for Jalen Hurts being knocked from the second game early in the first quarter. The Eagles almost won without him anyway. I gave this game a loss in May and I regret it. Win

» READ MORE: Saquon Barkley joined the exclusive 2,000-yard club in his first Eagles season. Can he be the first to repeat?

Reiner: The NFL scheduling overlords were cruel and made everyone wait for the NFC championship rematch until mid-December. Still, despite the rapid ascent of Daniels in his rookie season, this could be a Commanders team primed for a slight regression. They were a very lucky team in 2024 and have the oldest roster in the NFL. Still, the Commanders should be the Eagles’ primary competition in the NFC East, and they have the advantage at home. Loss

Week 17: Eagles at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. Dec. 28

McLane: There will be no late-season rest for the weary Eagles, unless they’re locked into a playoff seed. A trip to face Josh Allen is always daunting, but Buffalo in late December could pose additional challenges. The Birds know how to play in snow (see: the playoff win over the Rams), but beating the Bills in any weather will be tough. Loss

Neiburg: As Jeff mentioned, there’s a chance this has no playoff seeding implications for the Eagles, but only a small chance. I have this as my Super Bowl matchup, and I’m sticking with that same Super Bowl result. The Eagles have a game built to play in the snow, but this feels like Buffalo’s year. Loss

» READ MORE: Can we expect to see A.J. Brown on Thursday against the Cowboys? ‘Hell, yeah.’

Reiner: Is this the year the Bills finally come out on top in the AFC? All eyes will be on the defense to see if the investments the front office made this offseason (especially in the trenches) will be the difference-makers. This is a tough opponent for the Eagles in a tough environment in late December, which might not bode well for the reigning Super Bowl champions. Loss

Week 18: Eagles vs. Commanders, TBD

McLane: Every year, the prospect of predicting the season is a futile one. And yet, we persist. Full disclosure here: I had the Eagles going 10-7 last season. So take my picks a year later with a heavy dose of salt. The roster doesn’t look as deep. And the schedule is harder on paper. But the Eagles should still be very good. Injuries could derail them, of course. I think a win over their likely closest competitor in the NFC East gives them the division and a 12-5 record. This story will self-destruct on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. Win

Neiburg: I’m not changing my overall record from what I thought more than three months ago, though the path altered. The Eagles will go 12-5. They could go 13-4 or 14-3. They could go 11-6 or 10-7. It’s a tough schedule with some real toss-up games, especially without the knowledge of emerging trends and injuries. This one could be for the NFC East or nothing at all. Either way, the Eagles are home and should have the edge. Win

Reiner: Last year, Week 18 was meaningless for the Eagles, allowing their starters to rest and giving their backups meaningful experience against the Giants’ starters. That might not be the case in 2025. If it comes down to the wire in the NFC East, the Eagles should have the advantage over the Commanders at home to finish their season 12-5. Win

The totals: