Jason Kelce helped a young Bills fan meet Taylor Swift. It was ‘the best moment of her life.’

Manifesting works — just ask Ella Piazza, an 8-year-old from Rochester, New York.

Ella waited for years to go to her first Bills game, but after Buffalo’s wild-card game vs. Pittsburgh was postponed due to weather and they were unable to attend, her family immediately bought tickets to the next game. And Ella made a sign, hoping her hero, Taylor Swift, would be there to cheer on boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“All week she said she was going to meet Taylor,” Ella’s mom, Jessica Piazza, told The Inquirer.

The Piazzas went to the game with one of Jessica’s friends, whose brother ended up right in front of the suite where Swift was sitting with, among others, Jason Kelce. At halftime, Jessica and Ella went over to his section to get her sign in Swift’s view.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Jason Kelce finally meets Taylor Swift, celebrates shirtless, and tailgates with Bills fans

“A lot of people were gone for halftime, so I climbed up the bleachers,” Ella said. “These two boys were saying ‘Give her a chance!’ I was holding up my sign at the top of the bleachers and then Jason caught the attention and he came out of the suite and gave the little girl next to us a photo.

“Then he came over and gave me a ride to go see Taylor Swift. ... It was really amazing. It just felt so great to see my idol, like, right in front of me and then also noticing me.”

In the video, Swift gave Ella a wave and smiled at her sign, which said “Buffalo Bills + Taylor Swift = Best First Game Ever!!”

Ella said she’d heard of Kelce before — and her dad said she watches New Heights, the podcast Jason hosts with Travis — but in the moment, she didn’t even realize the Eagles center had come to pick her up. Jessica said she explained to Ella after that it was Jason himself who carried her to see her hero.

» READ MORE: Mike Sielski: When Jason Kelce retires, he’ll be ready to live a new life. Too many of his peers can’t say the same.

“I could tell he was excited to bring her to show Taylor her sign,” Jessica said. “I was just taken aback, he was so kind to her. He bent over and he said, ‘We’re gonna go show Taylor your sign,’ and he was so careful with her. It was an amazing experience. I can’t even put into words how unbelievable it was. I was just beyond thankful when she came back down. She was just crying happy tears. ... This was like the best moment of her life.”

Ella said she has been a Swiftie since she was a year old. She’s had a Taylor Swift-themed birthday party and has dressed up as Swift for Halloween — and she and Jessica even went to see the Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field in May. She said her current favorite song is “My Tears Ricochet,” and that she brought a blanket when she went to see the Eras Tour in theaters to try to recreate the dance from the tour.

Ever since the clip of her and Jason at the game started to go viral, her friends and family have been reaching out, so excited that she got to meet Swift. It’s made her whole family “lifelong Jason Kelce fans,” Jessica said.

“We’d just like to say thank you to Jason,” Jessica said. “We really appreciate him. This wouldn’t have happened without him.”

» READ MORE: From playing sax to pouring shots, these are our most memorable Jason Kelce stories