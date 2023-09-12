Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly ‘hanging out’ as dating rumors swirl

The “Travlor” conspiracy might be real: According to The Messenger, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been “quietly hanging out.”

The Messenger reported that the younger Kelce and Swift have somehow found time to meet up in between Kelce’s preseason schedule with the Kansas City Chiefs and Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, which recently had its first four shows in Mexico from Aug. 24-27. According to the Messenger’s report, the pair hung out “a few weeks ago” when Swift was in New York.

Kelce was first linked to Swift on his New Heights podcast with brother Jason. After attending Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Travis expressed disappointment that he wasn’t able to speak to Swift, who does not meet fans before or after shows.

It’s a trend among Swifties attending Eras shows to exchange handmade friendship bracelets, and Travis tried to participate with the star herself.

“I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he told his brother on their podcast. “I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Since the episode’s release, Swift’s fans on TikTok and Twitter have been theorizing that Travis and Swift may be secretly dating.

Travlor or not, Travis might have some competition with Jason for Swift’s NFL fandom.

Swift, who is originally from West Reading, has previously declared herself an Eagles fan. She’s been pictured wearing an Eagles sweater, and her song “gold rush” references an “Eagles t-shirt.” While that lyric has been debated among fans as to whether she meant the NFL team or the rock band, Swift confirmed that she was referring to the team at an Eras Tour stop in Philly.

“I love the band the Eagles, but guys, come on. I’m from Philly,” Swift said. “Of course it’s the team.”

If it turns out Swift is indeed dating Travis Kelce, it could make for an awkward February if the Eagles and Chiefs make it back to the Super Bowl for a rematch.