Jason Kelce is totally shipping a Taylor and Travis romance

All the rumors are true. Maybe?

Eagles center Jason Kelce said he believes the rumors about his brother, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, dating Taylor Swift are “100 percent true.” Though the pair hasn’t officially confirmed, Kelce now seems to be shipping them after he said he couldn’t comment last week.

Clearly, something’s changed. On Wednesday morning, Kelce told WIP sports radio hosts Joe Decamara and Jon Ritchie that he doesn’t “really know a lot about what’s happening in Travis’s love life,” and that he tries to “keep his [Travis Kelce’s] business kind of his business, and stay out of that world.”

But Kelce also mumbled through the last bit of his response, and it sounds like he tried to brush it off as a joke. “Having said that,” he continued, “I think they’re doing great and I think it’s all 100 percent true, and I hope [mumbling] — nah I’m joking, I don’t really know what’s happening.”

Whether he presented it as a joke or not, what kind of brother would be keeping that news a secret? Especially since Travis Kelce has been publicly thirsting for Swift all summer, which he discussed on the brothers’ New Heights podcast: He was trying to meet her during the Eras Tour’s Kansas City stop so that he could give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

Despite missing her in Missouri, Kelce’s attention-seeking may be working. Earlier this month, The Messenger reported that Swift and Kelce have been “quietly hanging out.” Football fans and Swifties have been swirling around the speculation, and even game commenters have made jokes trying to ship the pair.

The famously single Kelce, who was the subject of his own dating show Catching Kelce in 2016, has previously said he’s looking for a partner who’s sweet, not arrogant or high maintenance. Does the international superstar fit the bill?

With Jason Kelce now believing the rumors, things seem a lot more plausible. After all, he’s got a pretty direct source to back it up, even if that source isn’t openly addressing it on a certain podcast.

Maybe it’s just a matter of time before Kelce and Swift actually make it official. But hopefully it won’t make Swift, an Eagles fan, switch her teams.