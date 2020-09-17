Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic offers his thoughts on tonight’s Cincinnati at Cleveland game:
LAS VEGAS — Welcome to Heisman Thursday, with two of the last three winners stepping on the field. Baker Mayfield from 2017 and Joe Burrow last season.
Neither guy was Heisman-like in Week 1, with the Baker hitting 21 of 39 passes for 189 yards and 1 INT, and Burreaux going 23-for-36 for 193 yards and 1 INT. Joe B. looked just like the LSU version in the final drive against the Chargers, completing 8 of 11 passes to set up a 31-yard chip shot to tie the game. Sadly, Randy Bullock came up lame and wide to the right. OUCH!
If you’re interested in last season’s scores, the Browns (-6.5) beat the Bengals in Cleveland, 27-19, and went Over 43.5 points. In the finale, it was Cincy (-2.5) at home posting a 33-23 win, with the total going way Over 44.
It’s only Week 2, but the Cleveland secondary is already kinda decimated. CBs Robert Jackson, Kevin Johnson and Greedy Williams are listed as questionable, while rookie safety Grant Delpit is gone for the season. Baltimore’s sensational Lamar Jackson hit 20 of 25 passes last weekend against the Brownies, and while the “Tiger King,” or “Joe Exotic,” ain’t gonna get mentioned in the same sentence as Jackson, yet, his accuracy is a fact, jack.
If you gimme 6 points with Burrow, I’m gonna be picking up the phone, hitting my sportsbook app, and adding Cincy to my bet slip.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Bengals
Les Bowen: Bengals
Paul Domowitch: Bengals
Marcus Hayes: Browns
Jeff McLane: Browns
EJ Smith: Bengals
Vegas Vic: Bengals
Entering Week 2/Best bets in parentheses
1. Vegas Vic (1-0), 10-6, .625
2. Marcus Hayes (0-1), 9-7, .563
3. Les Bowen (1-0), 8-8, .500
t4. Ed Barkowitz (0-1), 8-8, .500
t4. Paul Domowitch (0-1), 8-8, .500
6. EJ Smith (0-1), 7-9, .438
7. Jeff McLane (1-0), 6-10, .375