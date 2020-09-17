Neither guy was Heisman-like in Week 1, with the Baker hitting 21 of 39 passes for 189 yards and 1 INT, and Burreaux going 23-for-36 for 193 yards and 1 INT. Joe B. looked just like the LSU version in the final drive against the Chargers, completing 8 of 11 passes to set up a 31-yard chip shot to tie the game. Sadly, Randy Bullock came up lame and wide to the right. OUCH!