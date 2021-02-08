You can buy Fearless, for instance, by Doug Pederson, who, after winning the Super Bowl, had only enough answers to last three more years as the Eagles’ coach. You can buy Gridiron Genius: A Master Class in Building Teams and Winning at the Highest Level, by former league executive Mike Lombardi. I have not read Gridiron Genius, but I probably should, because the title implies that Lombardi either is a genius or has spent enough time around geniuses – Bill Walsh, Al Davis, Bill Belichick – to know a genius when he sees one. Which would explain why the Cleveland Browns went 4-12 in Lombardi’s only season as their general manager, which was his only season as an NFL general manager. Or you can buy Earn the Right to Win, by former Giants coach Tom Coughlin, who beat Belichick in two Super Bowls, which must make him the greatest gridiron genius of all, even if the Giants’ punter did kick the ball to DeSean Jackson that one time.