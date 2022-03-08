As rumors continue to swirl around Tom Brady’s football future and whether he’s actually retired, it was announced Monday that the seven-time Super Bowl champ’s next stop will be … the Navy Yard?

Brady’s TB12 health and wellness company opened a new location Monday inside the Vincera Institute at the Navy Yard. The South Philadelphia spot joins locations in Tampa, Fla., Boston, and Foxboro, Mass., and is the first site that is not in a city tied to Brady’s football career.

The site is staffed by TB12 “body coaches” or trainers who teach the same methods centered on muscle pliability that Brady used throughout his career under the watch of Alex Guerrero, his business partner.

The company describes “The TB12 Method” as “a holistic, systematic approach to health and wellness to help clients live without pain and enable them to learn more about the lifestyle choices that will keep them healthy, resilient, and vital for years to come.”

“TB12 is really for everybody,” said CEO John Burns. “Everything we try to do is to help people live pain-free and perform their best. We’re most well-known for helping a number of professional athletes across a wide range of sports, especially Tom, obviously, But a vast majority of our customers are everyday people.”

The Vincera Institute was founded in 2013 by William C. Meyers, a pioneer in the treatment of core muscle injuries and the surgeon for many top athletes, such as Damian Lillard, Marshawn Lynch, Sidney Crosby, and DeSean Jackson.

The institute is an outpatient hospital built in the Navy Yard’s old Officers Club. The theater became the operating room, the bowling alley is used for imaging and clinics, the library is now used for physical therapy, and the basketball court was transformed into a turf field for rehab.

“We have a golf simulator, too,” Meyers said. “I think Tom probably needs to work on his golf game.”

The TB12 body coaches will work with patients of the Vincera Institute along with walk-in customers who want to train like Brady. A partnership with TB12 — which Meyers said is “scientifically based and legit from everything I’ve been able to tell” — completes the institute, Meyers said.

“I think their techniques are terrific in getting people to their peak performance and in a lot of ways, a cognitive way, where they get them to feel confident and make the right decision along with getting them to feel good on the field or the rink,” Meyers said. “The weekend warrior, the person who’s gotten out of shape, and wants to get back in shape, TB12 thinks really broadly. They don’t just compound themselves to the athletes. It’s a really nice complement of services that they offer.”

Brady and Guerrero opened their first TB12 center in 2013 near the Patriots’ stadium, and the company is planning more sites in California and Texas. Guerrero introduced the quarterback to muscle pliability training, which the company says allows muscles to move without restriction, enabling them to absorb and dispense forces. Brady credits it for allowing him to play 22 seasons in the NFL.

Brady is the company’s cofounder, is usually spotted wearing the company logo on shirts and hats, and frequently talks about pliability. So how involved is he in the business?

“I always tell people that Tom has really only a handful of passions as I know them and know him,” Burns said. “Obviously, his family is super important to him. Football, I don’t have to tell you, is near and dear to his heart as everyone knows. And really TB12 is critically important to him.

“Not only is he effectively the majority owner of the business and has invested and supported the business since its founding in 2013, I would tell you that he’s very emotionally invested in it, too, because he’s super, super passionate about what we do. He realizes that without this notion of muscle pliability and some of these healthier habits that he developed — all of which we encapsulate in the TB12 Method — he would not have been able to perform as well as he did for as long as he did and he probably would have had to retire, if you will, many years ago if it was not for this.”

Brady, 44, retired from the NFL in February, three weeks after knocking the Eagles out of the playoffs. But his social media farewell did little to make people think he was officially finished. And Brady hasn’t quite extinguished those doubts when given the chance in recent interviews.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was asked last week at the NFL scouting combine if the team would trade Brady if he unretired, as rumors have linked Brady to his hometown San Francisco 49ers. Arians joked that he’d want five first-round draft picks in return. For now, Brady’s next stop is the Navy Yard, which happens to be about a mile from an NFL stadium.

“I don’t really comment on that kind of stuff,” Burns said when asked if Brady was actually retired. “One thing I’ve learned about being around Tom for so long is that he’s going to make up his own mind on what he wants to do on that stuff. I just stay in my lane and focus on TB12.”