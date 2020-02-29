The move leaves ESPN with a difficult decision to make regarding its often-maligned Monday Night Football booth, which currently features Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. Outside of convincing Peyton Manning to join its broadcast, there are no obvious choices ESPN could immediately bring in that would have anywhere near the impact Romo would have. ESPN’s parent company, Disney, is also expected to aggressively bid on NFL rights, including bringing the NFL back to ABC and securing a spot in the Super Bowl rotation.