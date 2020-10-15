You have to go back nearly a decade to find a player who put up those single-game numbers and did not go on to establish himself as a perennial NFL starter. Over the last five years, the closest thing to an outlier is the Saints Tre’Quan Smith, who has started 17 games for the Saints over the last three seasons, four in 2020. In 2013, 24-year-old Kendall Wright caught 12 passes for 150 yards against the Cardinals. He played four more seasons in the NFL, averaging 45 catches and 538 yards per season. Then again, Wright finished that 2013 season with 94 catches and 1,079 yards.