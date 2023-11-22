Travis Kelce addressed those old tweets on the latest episode of ‘New Heights’ — but not all of them

Typically, when you hear about a celebrity’s old tweets resurfacing, it’s bad news. Even just the mention of old tweets might send you scurrying to the site to make sure you’re free of the Ghost of Tweets Past.

But that wasn’t the case for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who had thousands of Taylor Swift fans digging through his old posts on Twitter (now called X) from more than a decade ago as the pair’s relationship continues to dominate headlines. Between a weekly Chiefs game, a midweek release of his New Heights podcast alongside brother and Eagles center Jason Kelce, and Swift’s Eras Tour going international, Travlor — or Taylis or whatever you want to call it — has been a nonstop content machine.

So while their relationship didn’t need any headline help, it got it in the form of Swifties sleuthing their way through Kelce’s old posts, only to come up with hilarious, poorly spelled, stream-of-conscious thoughts from a young man fascinated by the “squirle” who devoured — nay, “smashed” — a piece of bread. At least for the most part (more on that in a bit).

On this week’s episode of New Heights, the Kelce brothers discussed the Tweets Read Around The World, which, by now, have been featured everywhere, including The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“It sure made for an enjoyable week in rehashing some old tweets,” big brother Jason said.

“Yeah, everybody just torching me. Nobody torched me for the singing [on “The Fairytale of Philadelphia”],” Travis said with a laugh. “But I got my fix for this one. I was getting lit up left and right. That [expletive] was the best.”

So what does Travis think when he reads his old posts?

“I was just using Twitter as, like, a diary,” he said. “I’m just out here saying nonsense. ‘I just gave a squirrel a piece of bread,’ and spelled squirrel like a jackass.”

“I mean, first of all, that’s the new spelling for squirrel,” Jason joked. “I’m only spelling squirrel like that from now on. I don’t know why it’s spelled the other way. And I did not know they ate bread either. This one gets crushed, but I think the reason it’s getting crushed is because of the spelling. Outside of that ... if I’m over here throwing bread around and a squirrel is eating it, I’m pretty pumped up.”

“Made a friend, man,” Travis added. “I made a friend.”

Here’s how the Kelce brothers responded to some of Travis’ other now-viral tweets ...

‘All I need is a good 15′

Travis: “Nap time is a classic.”

Jason: “Who doesn’t love nap time. At 12:05 on the dot.”

Travis: “Hey, 12:05, a little lunch-time nap. ... All I need is a good 15. See, this is why I don’t tweet anymore. It’s all nonsense.”

Olive Garden and Red Lobster biscuits

(Jason could barely get through reading this tweet, he was laughing so hard.)

Travis: “As long as we get the free breadsticks. Olive Garden was one of my favorites. Olive Garden, Red Lobster.”

Jason: “Dude, the cheddar biscuits?”

Travis: “I could go there right now and [expletive] my stomach up and just absolutely house those cheddar biscuits, a little shrimp linguine, some chicken Alfredo [laughs].”

Getting a ‘DUB’ on his teacher

Jason: “I mean, that is a dub [win]. That’s a big dub. You call the teacher out. Pow!”

Travis: “I don’t remember this at all.”

What about those deleted tweets?

While most of Travis’ old tweets were just fine, there were a few already-deleted posts that crossed the line — and the younger Kelce brother even admitted that he wanted to do a further scrubbing of his timeline.

“What’s hilarious is that nobody followed me back then … but I will say that I’ve been trying to get all those tweets deleted,” Travis said. “Since I’ve gotten to the league, I’m like, ‘Gosh, I just want all those things to get deleted.’ And, sure enough, it came surface level and everybody [expletive] dove into 2011 — what a [expletive] year that was.”

“I think we all have tweets we’d love to have deleted,” Jason added.

Although Travis makes it sound like he hasn’t deleted any of his tweets, that’s not entirely true.

Some users on Reddit started a thread on what appears to be a fatphobic tweet that Kelce posted in 2010. As of last week, that post was no longer available on X. Another 2010 post, this one about Easter and recently featured on BuzzFeed, gave a “#shoutout to Jesus for takin one for the team,” and has been removed. More outlets, including the Daily Beast, have reported on other alleged posts users have uncovered.

So while it appears a few questionable tweets have been deleted, it’s a good thing that Travis didn’t delete his random observations about the moon, naps, and the “#shmackin” fettuccine Alfredo at Olive Garden. They only made him more likable.

They also proved that when you go digging into someone’s past, you won’t always find skeletons. Instead, you might find a “squirle.”

Inquirer staff writer Emily Bloch contributed to this story.