Who cares about Travis Kelce’s old tweets? Everyone: ‘He’s just an ideal himbo’

Travis Kelce’s old tweets are resurfacing in light of his new high-profile relationship — and they appear to be pleasantly unproblematic.

Amid the news of his relationship with Taylor Swift becoming kissing-in-public-official, fans gave Kelce the royal treatment by digging up his old social media posts. The age-old internet practice oftentimes reveals something bad: a racist, sexist, homophobic, or xenophobic take usually predating fame.

But in Kelce’s case, it has led to dozens of wholesome, sweet-natured posts, offering fans a window into the stream-of-consciousness of a then-twenty-something Kelce.

He loves Taco Bell, he goes to therapy, he enjoys a nice nap and staring at the moon. His spelling is also terrible, which appears to be the NFL star’s greatest sin (so far).

Highlights include a post from 2011 where he describes feeding a “squirle.”

“It straight smashed all of it!!!!” Kelce wrote at the time. “I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy.” It’s been liked more than 30,000 times on X (formerly Twitter).

In another post from the same year, Kelce describes going to Olive Garden and getting the fettuccine alfredo with chicken. He wrote that it was “#shmackin.”

Kelce’s wholesomeness is in stark contrast to some of Swift’s ex-relationships and flings, notably, Matty Healy of The 1975 — who has deactivated his X/Twitter account multiple times after saying or doing something awful. (Most recently, Healy deactivated his account after being called out by now-former West Philly resident and singer Lucy Dacus.)

“It’s so wonderful that there’s nothing cancelable about Travis Kelce’s old tweets resurfacing,” one post about Kelce said. “He’s just an ideal himbo having a good time.”

But experts surmise that’s because NFL athletes’ social media accounts are often reviewed and cleaned up early in their careers, potentially removing any flagrant posts that may have once lingered.

For the record, Travis’ older brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce only launched his Twitter account last year.

Some Reddit sleuths started a thread about what appears to be a fatphobic tweet from Kelce from 2010. The post couldn’t be found on X as of Wednesday afternoon. Outlets including the Daily Beast have reported on other alleged posts users have uncovered.

Comments on Reddit were mixed, with some saying it’s unsurprising, others saying they expected worse, and some suggesting that he’s likely changed in the last 13 years.

“Y’all can repost and look at Travis’ old tweets all you want, but that doesn’t make it his truth now,” one defender wrote on X. “Do some research on Travis Kelce 10 years ago to now. If we’re gonna bring up his old tweets let’s celebrate the ... character development this man has had.”

Predictably, Kelce’s old tweets have also provided an opportunity for brands to capitalize on old mentions.

Taco Bell, Chipotle, Olive Garden, and State Farm are among those that have reposted or referenced an old tweet from Kelce.

Despite the internet’s apparent love for Kelce’s old tweets, he appears to have started deleting some of his posts.

For example, a 2010 Happy Easter post that was highlighted by Buzzfeed earlier this week and gave a “#shoutout to Jesus for takin one for the team,” has been removed.

Kelce has not commented on his old tweets and his team could not be reached for comment.

It will be interesting to see if he addresses it on the New Heights podcast he shares with his brother, Jason.

“Haha #crazy.”