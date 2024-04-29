Eagles’ fifth-round pick Trevor Keegan wears DeSean Jackson jersey to introductory news conference

Eagles draft pick Trevor Keegan played his college ball at Michigan and grew up outside Chicago, but when the fifth-rounder hopped on his introductory Zoom call with the media, it looked like he had an Eagles jersey on.

Of course, someone asked about it, and Keegan confirmed he’d broken out a childhood jersey for the occasion.

Advertisement

“I got this DeSean Jackson jersey probably when I was in sixth grade,” Keegan said. “It fits right now so I put it on.”

» READ MORE: Second-guessing the Eagles’ picks, what it’s like covering Howie Roseman, and more highlights from our NFL draft AMA

Keegan is an interior offensive lineman. At the NFL Combine last month, he measured in at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds. It must have been one massive jersey back in the sixth grade to still fit him now — or he must have been a big middle schooler. Probably a bit of both.

Jackson’s mother saw Keegan’s post-draft tribute, and shouted him out on X, formerly Twitter, for honoring Jackson with his post-draft jersey.

Keegan won a national championship and two Joe Moore Awards, honoring the nation’s best offensive line, at Michigan during his five seasons in Ann Arbor. Some fans took a look back at Michigan’s national championship parade, and made comparisons between Keegan and a past Eagles’ sixth-round offensive lineman in Jason Kelce.

That’s a lofty comparison to put on the guy right away, but if anyone can get the best out of an offensive lineman, it’s Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. It already seems like he doesn’t have any trouble appealing to the crowd.

» READ MORE: Eagles draft offensive linemen Trevor Keegan and Dylan McMahon on Day 3