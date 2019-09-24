Hollis Thomas is out at 94.1 WIP.
The former Eagles defensive lineman, known to fans by the nickname “Tank,” said on former WIP host Josh Innes’ podcast that he was no longer employed by the station due to a dispute over his involvement with Green Legion Radio.
According to Thomas, WIP program director Spike Eskin told him he was not allowed to continue appearing on the Green Legion Radio podcast because the company considered it a conflict of interest.
It’s not the first time Thomas appeared on a competing show. Last October, Thomas made an appearance on the Preston & Steve Show on 93.3 WMMR, which competes directly with WIP’s own morning show, hosted by Angelo Cataldi.
Thomas also said WIP booked him in April for a future promotional appearance, but claimed he wasn’t provided with the details until the last minute and was unavailable.
“They said if I don’t show up to the appearance, then my employment is in jeopardy,” Thomas said on The Josh Innes Show podcast. “I said, ‘Okay, bye.’ "
“I am part time,” Thomas said, defending the idea he would have side gigs to pull in money. “Don’t act like you all-in on Hollis Thomas. Because if you’re not all-in with me, I’m not all-in with you!”
You can listen to the complete interview with Thomas here, which begins at the 25-minute mark:
Eskin declined to comment. A spokesperson at Entercom, WIP’s parent company, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Thomas also did not reply to a request for comment.
Thomas has worked as a WIP host since 2011, and at one point co-hosted the station’s afternoon show alongside Innes and Eskin, prior to Innes’ firing from the station in 2016. Thomas spent 10 of his 14 seasons in the NFL with the Eagles.