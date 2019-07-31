He was saying this as he leaned against a wall in a shady spot outside the NovaCare Complex, after a two-hour-plus practice on a blazing hot day, after spending another 20 minutes catching footballs shot from a JUGS machine and dumping them into a gray trash can next to him. In 2017, Ertz had his third consecutive season of at least 74 receptions, then scored the winning touchdown in Super Bowl LII. Last year, he caught 116 passes during the regular season, 26 more than any other player in Eagles history. He has 437 catches over his six seasons in the NFL. He is 28. Pete Retzlaff, clinging for only so long to the title of Best Eagles Tight End Ever, had 452 catches in 11 seasons. Do the math.