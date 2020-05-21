Almost half (47%) of Americans interviewed by the U.S. Census Bureau either lost employment income or had an adult in their household who earned less since March 13. The survey of more than 74,000 Americans between April 23 and May 5 found that 10% of adults didn’t get enough food sometimes or often, and almost 11% couldn’t pay rent or the mortgage. Nearly 30% of respondents said they felt anxious or nervous more than half the days last week or nearly every day.