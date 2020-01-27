The faculty of Lewis Elkin Elementary refused to enter their school building Monday amid fears that damaged asbestos has not been properly contained.
Dozens of teachers and staff stood outside the Kensington school, bundled up in jackets and hats against the cold, holding signs and occasionally chanting. They said they would remain outside until Philadelphia School District officials presented evidence that their building was safe.
Some parents left their children at home and stood with the teachers in solidarity. Others dropped their children off at Elkin, where school administrators and some central office staff were present.
“It’s unfortunate that they would even want children to be put in there — into a place that’s not safe,” said Gerry Schmidt, a veteran Elkin teacher. “And if it’s safe, show us the proof, open the doors and we’ll get to work.”
Staff at the Pre-K to 6 school that serves about 652 students have been concerned about conditions inside the building for months, said Schmidt — sometimes the heat doesn’t work, and some classrooms are sweltering. Vents are in poor condition, they said, with dirt pouring out at times. There are missing tiles in places where children walk and sit, with no word about whether the areas contain asbestos.
After students left on Friday, staff was notified that there was confirmed damaged asbestos in the boiler room, close to the cafeteria, gym and schoolyard. Abatement work would happen over the weekend, with completion scheduled for Sunday night.
Alarmed, the teachers began to organize, asking for testing of the air quality when the work was complete. Parents were notified Friday night at 6 p.m., after pressure from teachers, the staff says.
District officials promised the testing would be done, but as of Monday morning, they had received no information, and as a body, the staff decided to remain outside until they had proof.
“We’re not going anywhere,” said Elie Gottlieb, a fourth-grade teacher. Gottlieb said staff offered to go inside and work in Elkin’s Little Schoolhouse, an annex adjacent to the main school building; district officials refused that request.
Monica Lewis, a district spokesperson, was not sure when testing would be complete, but said the district’s focus was on the students, and that the children who did come to school were receiving instruction. It was not immediately clear what the school’s attendance was.
“If the school were not able to be occupied, we wouldn’t have children in the building,” Lewis said. “We are confident that there is no immediate hazard, no immediate danger.”
As of just before noon, facilities staff were on site and communications with the teachers were ongoing, Lewis said.
But Cristina Garay, mother of a fourth grader, said she would stand with the teachers.
“As a mother, my worry is for my child,” Garay said in Spanish, through a translator. “We’re only asking that the district provides a safe space for the education of our children.”
The district has been beset by an asbestos crisis all year. To date, six schools and an early childhood center have been closed, at least temporarily, because of significant asbestos problems. The environmental woes came after a career Philadelphia teacher was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a cancer linked to asbestos exposure.
Cristina Gutierrez, an Elkin kindergarten teacher, said the district’s promises meant little to her and to the other teachers.
Why did the district release information about the environmental work so late on a Friday, Gutierrez wondered.
“They just wanted to keep it quiet,” she said. “Our demands are not crazy, and their promises are not enough. They should understand why.”
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.