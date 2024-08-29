Souderton residents highlight school board member’s social media history at rally to unseat him over lewd Kamala Harris post

Souderton residents rallying ahead of Thursday’s school board meeting to call for board member Bill Formica’s resignation wanted to send a message: Formica’s social media post that Kamala Harris “blew a lot of dudes” wasn’t an isolated incident.

Flanked by lawn signs outside Indian Valley Middle School that read “Character Counts” — the district’s slogan — protesters who gathered before Thursday’s meeting highlighted what they described as a history of offensive social media posts by Formica, who was appointed to the board last year and elected as part of a slate of Republican candidates in November.

Some of Formica’s critics carried poster boards with his posts, including ones saying people who don’t speak English “are here for the handouts (my tax money);” that he doesn’t want teachers “spewing their morals, values, politics and idiology [sic] on my children or grandchildren;” that “my answer to diversity training would be ‘F off’” and that Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three men during protests in 2020 over the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wis., was “a hero” who “took out violent scum.”

“We know what he thinks of women,” said Elise Bowers, who ran as a Democrat and was the first runner-up in November’s election. “We know how little he respects our teachers,” and “people who don’t look like him.”

Either board members who appointed Formica “didn’t do their due diligence ... or they knew full well of his horrible, hateful prejudices and tweets and appointed him anyway,” Bowers said, before leading the crowd of more than 80 people in a chant: “Hey ho, Bill Formica has got to go.”

The school board has not called on Formica to step down. Formica, who is expected to attend Thursday’s meeting, said in a letter to the community last week that he had been “impulsive and unprofessional” in his post on X about Harris, which has engulfed the board in controversy since late July. (Formica had responded to another user who asked: “Name ONE thing this chick has accomplished, politically.”)

Formica, who has since deleted his account, said in his letter last week that the backlash to his Harris comment had caused him to reflect “on the role of social media in our lives.”

“I now see it as a source of division and negativity and have decided to step away from it entirely,” Formica said in the letter. He said he was dedicated to “addressing the needs of our community, rather than getting involved in unproductive disputes.”

Outside the middle school, a group of Formica’s supporters gathered before the meeting. One man played guitar and sang “our God is an awesome God.”