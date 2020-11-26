The family’s plight might seem extraordinary, but probably not rare. Across the country, Catholic school enrollment has been plummeting for decades, from more than 5 million in the 1960s to 1.7 million this year, according to data from the National Catholic Education Association. More than 900 schools closed in the past decade. Some predicted the pandemic and ensuing recession would lead another 100 to 150 schools to close nationwide this year.