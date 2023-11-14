Before Democrats take over, Central Bucks plans to vote on $700,000 separation agreement for superintendent

In its last meeting before Democrats take over, the GOP-controlled Central Bucks school board is expected to vote Tuesday on a nearly $700,000 separation agreement for Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh.

The agreement includes a $315,000 severance payment — matching Lucabaugh’s salary, which the board increased by 40% over the summer. It would also pay him close to $300,000 for unused sick and vacation days, at a rate calculated based on Lucabaugh’s increased salary.

The agreement, added to the board’s meeting agenda Monday night, comes a week after Democrats swept the district’s school board elections, pledging to bring stability back to a district that has drawn national attention for its level of partisan turmoil.

Over the past two years, the board’s Republican majority has passed policies banning staff “advocacy” — including the classroom display of Pride flags — and prohibiting “sexualized content” in library books.

Advertisement

Lucabaugh has been seen as an ally of the board — describing Pride flags, for instance, as “political symbols” that didn’t “do anything to keep a kid safe.” He also pledged to guard against the sexualization of children, a mission he linked to the board’s library policy.

Formerly an assistant superintendent in the district, Lucabaugh was hired for the top job in 2021, at a salary of $225,000.

His salary was increased to $315,000 in July, after the school board voted to terminate his contract early and grant him a new five-year deal, over outrage from community members.

The deal shaped the separation agreement to be voted on Tuesday — setting a higher base salary rate and enhancing other benefits, like payments for unused sick days.

In addition to the severance payment and payments for sick and vacation days, the separation agreement includes a $50,000 “settlement agreement” to resolve “potential issues or claims” connected with Lucabaugh’s employment. They included “allegations made by Dr. Lucabaugh of a pattern of harassment that undermined his ability to carry out the functions of his job and contributed to an environment of incivility and hostility during his tenure.”

If approved, the separation agreement would take effect Tuesday night. Democrats take over Dec. 4.

But under a separate agreement to be voted on Tuesday, Lucabaugh would be retained as a consultant, paid an additional $10,000 by Nov. 30.

He would then be paid $1,000 for every additional day of service — including days spent preparing for or attending court hearings in a “pending or potential lawsuit.”

The district is facing pay equity lawsuits brought by female teachers, including the wife of one of the newly elected Democratic school board members. A recent settlement demand by 360 current and former teachers totaled $119 million; the district has said it didn’t illegally discriminate against the teachers.