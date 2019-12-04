A Delaware County judge on Wednesday denied a request that could have allowed nearly all Chester Upland School District schools to be turned over to charter operators.
But Court of Common Pleas Judge Barry Dozor made clear he would consider a variety of options going forward — including further expansion of charter schools — to stabilize the fiscally distressed district, which has been controlled by a court-ordered receiver for seven years.
Chester Community Charter School’s petition to have the court solicit requests for proposals from charter school operators is “premature,” Dozor said at the end of the hearing. A new financial recovery plan for the district is still being prepared, and Dozor said he would schedule hearings in February or March on it.
Chester Community — the state’s largest brick-and-mortar charter, which already enrolls more than 60% of Chester Upland’s 7,000 elementary students — had argued that the court should solicit proposals to convert Chester Upland’s remaining preK-8 schools to charters.
“Why would an entity or an institution in this kind of continuous financial distress be averse to hearing new ideas?” said Francis Catania, a lawyer for Chester Community.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education, which opposes the move, contended the charter school was trying to circumvent the authority of the receiver and could gain an unfair advantage if its petition were approved.
For “a potential bidder to be drawing the bid specs … That’s the fox guarding the henhouse,” said James Flandreau, a lawyer for the department.
If charter operators were to take over the district’s elementary schools, the percentage of students in charters would grow to about 80%, while the district’s enrollment would fall from 3,000 to 1,400.
Many of the district’s charter school students attend Chester Community Charter, which enrolls more than 4,000 pupils, about 1,500 of them from Philadelphia, according to Samuel Silver, a lawyer for the Philadelphia School District.
The Philadelphia School District, which opposes the charter proposal, was among a number of entities that sought to intervene in the case Wednesday, contending it has a financial interest in the potential expansion of Chester Community Charter since it pays the charter based on enrollment.
The Education Law Center and Public Interest Law Center, whichoppose the move, also filed petitions with the court on behalf of several Chester Upland District parents, saying the charter’s proposal would circumvent community input and noting that its test scores were worse than district schools — warranting “more, not less deliberation.”
The unions representing Chester Upland teachers and staff also asked the court to join the case, saying their members could be furloughed or terminated.
Dozor denied all the requests to intervene, based on his decision to deny Chester Community Charter’s petition.
The judge likened the petition to “a shot from a cannon over a ship, that woke us all up.”
Other charter schools enrolling Chester students took no position on the proposal. Supporting the charter’s petition, meanwhile, was the Chester Upland School Board.
A number of community members filled the courtroom Wednesday, including some wearing T-shirts that read “Local Control is Our Goal.”
On Tuesday, the unions rallied outside Chester High School, hoisting signs that read “Don’t Close Our Schools” and “Choice Matters” — a reference to the prospect that all elementary students in the district could be required to attend charters.
“Where will we be without public education?” John Shelton, president of the Chester Upland Education Association, told the crowd. “Where are these students going to go when the charter schools close their doors and move on?” He said the “solution isn’t more charter schools, but instead, adequate funding.”
The district’s financial recovery plan is due Dec. 19. The plan is being prepared by Jack Pund, a consultant hired by former receiver Peter Barsz, who resigned in November.
Dozor, who previously approved former Chester superintendent Gregory Thornton as a temporary receiver, on Wednesday granted the education department’s request to have Thornton continue in that role through March.
He also ordered that Thornton and the state consider urgent capital repair needs in the district, after hearing from Superintendent Juan Baughn that students at the district’s STEM Showalter school had to be dismissed early this week due to frigid temperatures in the building.
“We need to find new ways" to guarantee the district’s facilities will be in better condition, Dozor said. “It’s going to be suggested to me that charter schools is the way to go. Not that I accept that, but I can hear that shouting already.”