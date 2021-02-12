“This has really become as political as the presidential election,” said Beth Rosica, a West Chester parent who has been calling for her district to offer full in-person instruction. Rosica has sought feedback from parents around the region on virtual instruction, and has filed public-records requests that have revealed more students are failing classes this year in her district. (West Chester Superintendent Jim Scanlon said “everybody is struggling with trying to catch kids up,” and added that Rosica and other parents had filed 37 records requests in the last five weeks, including for his personnel file, costing the district thousands. “It’s just been a whole mess,” he said.)