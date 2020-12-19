With fewer families choosing Catholic education and the high school-age population dwindling for the foreseeable future, the numbers were clear, said Irene Hannan, CEO of Faith in the Future, the nonprofit responsible for managing Hallahan, McDevitt, and 15 other high schools for the archdiocese. Many schools in the region and across the country are struggling; locally, more than a half dozen have announced closures since the coronavirus shuttered schools last spring. And though the pandemic did not cause the Hallahan and McDevitt closure decision, it underscored the schools’ precarious position, said Hannan.