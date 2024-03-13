Kylie Kelce announced as one of Cabrini University’s final commencement speakers

Cabrini University has picked Kylie McDevitt Kelce to be one of the school’s final commencement speakers, set to address undergraduate students at Cabrini’s last commencement ceremony on May 19.

Kelce graduated in 2017 from Cabrini, where she studied communication and was “a standout field hockey athlete,” according to a statement from the university. As a student, Kelce was named rookie of the year for the Colonial States Athletic Association, made the conference’s First Team twice, and helped Cabrini’s field hockey team win back-to-back CSAC titles.

“One of the best decisions I’ve made was the become a part of the Cabrini field hockey family. The experience gave me memories and friendships that will last a lifetime,” Kelce said in a statement.

Kelce was the head field hockey coach at Lower Merion High School — her alma mater — when she married legendary Eagles center Jason Kelce in 2018. Their love story has been told the world over, thanks to Jason’s documentary, podcast, and retirement speech. The couple met on Tinder in 2014 and had their first date at Old City bar Buffalo Billards, where Jason allegedly fell asleep and had to be carried home by his teammates. They now have three daughters together.

Cabrini said Kelce is “dedicated to making a difference by giving back to the community,” citing her work with the Eagles Autism Foundation. The couple’s annual fundraiser at popular Sea Isle bar Ocean Drive has raised more than $380,000 for autism research, while Kylie Kelce herself raised $100,000 in November by auctioning off a signed version of Princess Diana’s famous varsity Eagles jacket.

More recently, Kelce partnered with the beauty company Dove to grow its Body Confident Sport program, a set of digital tools designed in partnership with Nike to help coaches foster body positivity in young female athletes.

Kelce will be joined as a commencement speaker by author Rachel Slaughter, a former Inquirer reporter who graduated from Cabrini in 1989 with a degree in English. Slaughter is the author of the 2021 textbook Turning the Page: The Ultimate Guide for Teachers to Multicultural Literature, and the founder of Literacy University (formerly the Salt and Light Learning Institute), which provides “tutoring and academic resources to at-risk families,” according to the statement from Cabrini.