Encampment leaders met with Penn administrators; tents remain despite order to disband
The encampment was set up on the University of Pennsylvania campus Thursday, and interim president J. Larry Jameson had ordered the group on Friday to disband "immediately."
At the University of Pennsylvania, tents have remained in place despite an order to disband their pro-Palestinian protest by the school's interim president.
The Penn protesters are calling for the university to disclose its financial holdings, divest from any investments in the war, and provide amnesty for pro-Palestinian students facing discipline over past protests.
Encampments were also set up at Swarthmore, Haverford, and Bryn Mawr Colleges. At Princeton, two students were arrested and about a half-dozen tents were taken down by protesters voluntarily.
Protests over Israel's war against Hamas have spread across college campuses across the country.
Encampment leaders met with Penn officials
Two student encampment leaders and four professors met with school administration Saturday, including the interim president, to discuss their demands.
“We're disappointed that university administration has not given our demands the time of day,” said an encampment spokesperson. “These demands are not unreasonable.”Encampment leaders would not disclose what the university asked of them.
— Ximena Conde
Penn encampment continues as protesters defy university orders
Pro-Palestinian protesters maintained their on-campus encampment Saturday for a third day — with no signs of disbanding — defying the Friday night order by Penn’s interim president to end it “immediately.”
Late on an overcast, chilly Saturday afternoon, only a handful of security officers were near the site with no evidence of any move to evict the protesters, who are demanding that Penn divest itself of any Israel-related investments and provide amnesty for pro-Palestinian students who might be subject to discipline over past protests.
Penn faculty group objects to order to disband encampment
Penn Faculty for Justice in Palestine, the group that held a walkout on Thursday as tents were erected on Penn’s campus, added its objections to Penn president J. Larry Jameson’s order to disband the encampment.
They wrote that Jameson and other university leaders have done an “about face” and have not observed due process.
Anti-war protesters dig in at schools across the country
As students protesting the Israel-Hamas war at college campuses across U.S. dug in Saturday and dozens of demonstrators were arrested, some universities moved to shut down encampments after reports of antisemitic activity.
With the death toll mounting in the war in Gaza, protesters nationwide are demanding that schools cut financial ties to Israel and divest from companies they say are enabling the conflict. Some Jewish students say the protests have veered into antisemitism and made them afraid to set foot on campus.