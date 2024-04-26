The pro-Palestinian encampments at Philadelphia area campuses remained peaceful this week as tumult has roiled other schools.

Clashes with police and arrests have erupted at Emory University, the University of Texas at Austin, and the University of Southern California, where next month’s main commencement ceremony has been canceled.

Advertisement

Penn’s tranquil dynamic was mirrored at encampments at Swarthmore College, as well as at Haverford College, the latest local campus where demonstrators have staked protest tents.

While students nationwide are protesting similar issues — the war in Gaza, free speech on college campuses, charges of antisemitism, and American support for Israel — schools administrations have been dealing with protests in a variety of ways.

Princeton University administrators on Thursday quickly dismantled a small tent city after its creation.

At Brown University, students in the encampment there are being told they “face conduct hearings.”

And at Columbia University, the hub of the Gaza-linked protest movement, the school initially allowed police to arrest about 100 students, which ignited activism there and on other campuses. Students regrouped and are keeping an encampment going. Administrators remained in prolonged negotiations with protesters as of Friday morning, while police buses were parked nearby and reporters noticed an increase in police and private security posted at campus entrances.

At Penn Friday morning, interim university President J. Larry Jameson wrote in an email to the university community that administrators would continue to support the “rights of our community members to protest peacefully and in keeping with University policy.”

He warned, however, that if the protest devolved and words and actions violated Penn’s policies, and led to campus disruption and a hostile environment, “we will not stand by.”

Penn board chair Ramanan Raghavendran declined to comment Friday on what if any role the board has in deciding how to handle the encampment.

Discussing safety, Jameson at Penn acknowledged Friday university police in partnership with local law enforcement followed safety plans to deal with protesters as they arrived on campus.

He added that the encampment may cause fear and anxiety and noted that the university has safety and wellness resources available.

Recounting how recent events unfolded, Jameson said that at the same time protesters began erecting tents Thursday, he was in a campus listening session where faculty, students and staff could comment on the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on Penn’s campus.

“I left inspired by the collective commitment to productive exchange, mutual respect, and care for one another and was gratified to see it on full display,” he wrote. “These conversations are important and must continue, and you have my commitment that they will.”

At Haverford College, students were occupying 15 tents outside Founders Hall Friday morning. Student organizers said the encampment was formed in solidarity with Gaza and in protest of the college’s investments that benefit Israel’s military campaign.

“There has been no action taken against protesters by campus public safety officers,” said Tala Qaraq a junior Palestinian student. However, Qaraq said the college had asked that the large, white sheet banner reading “Liberated Zone” be removed from blocking a pathway, and that campus security had taken the banner down once already.

Qaraq sees the national protest movement as a moment where her generation — Gen Z — will reconsider voting for politicians who support Israel’s war in Gaza come November.

Staff writer Jesse Bunch contributed to this article

This is a developing story