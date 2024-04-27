Penn protesters ordered to disband encampment; antisemitic graffiti will be investigated as hate crime
The Penn encampment was set up Thursday, the same day as a faculty and student walkout and a campus listening session held by university leadership.
Protests over Israel's war against Hamas have spilled onto college campuses in the Philadelphia region and across the country.
The University of Pennsylvania's interim president has ordered pro-Palestinian protesters who set up an encampment to disband immediately, citing legal and university violations.
The Penn protesters are calling for the university to disclose the its financial holdings, divest from any investments in the war, and provide amnesty for pro-Palestinian students facing discipline over past protests.
Encampments were set up at the University of Pennsylvania and Swarthmore and Haverford Colleges. At Princeton, two students were arrested and about a half-dozen tents were taken down by protesters voluntarily.
Penn’s interim president orders pro-Palestinian protesters on campus to disband their encampment ‘immediately’
The interim president at the University of Pennsylvania issued a warning Friday night to pro-Palestinian protesters on campus that they must “disband their encampment immediately” because of alleged legal and university police violations.
“The encampment itself violates the University’s facilities policies,” J. Larry Jameson said in a letter to the Penn community.
Encampment is a test for interim Penn president
The encampment at Penn poses a test for interim president J. Larry Jameson, who replaced former president Liz Magill after she resigned following bipartisan backlash over her congressional committee testimony on antisemitism and a semester marked by near-weekly protests over the conflict and bloodshed in Israel and Gaza.
Penn board chair Ramanan Raghavendran declined to comment Friday on what if any role the board has in deciding how to handle the encampment.
Spiritually troubled or peaceful justice seekers? Here’s what Pa. officials are saying about student protesters.
The political divide over the war in Gaza was starkly evident this week in Philadelphia as local officials spoke out about student demonstrations at University of Pennsylvania and other local campuses.
State Rep. Rick Krajewski, whose district includes Penn, as well as Philadelphia State Sen. Nikil Saval and State Rep. Tarik Khan, visited the Penn encampment on Thursday, according to a Daily Pennsylvanian report.
Student anti-war protesters dig in as faculties condemn university leadership over calling police
Students protesting the Israel-Hamas war at at universities across U.S., some of whom have clashed with police in riot gear, dug in Saturday and vowed to keep their demonstrations going, while several school faculties condemned university presidents who have called in law enforcement to remove protesters.
As Columbia University continues negotiations with those at a pro-Palestinian student encampment on the New York school's campus, the university's senate passed a resolution Friday that created a task force to examine the administration's leadership, which last week called in police in an attempt to clear the protest, resulting in scuffles and more than 100 arrests.