Pa. lawmakers won’t appeal the landmark school funding decision

Pennsylvania lawmakers won’t appeal the landmark Commonwealth Court decision finding the state’s school funding unconstitutional — meaning they now must fix the broken system.

The decision, issued by Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer in February, has sweeping implications for public schools and taxpayers across Pennsylvania, with the petitioners who brought the lawsuit contending that school districts require more than $4 billion in additional funding.

Republican legislative leaders defended the state in the lawsuit and argued that Jubelirer erred in her ruling, which found that Pennsylvania was denying students adequate education and discriminating against children in low-wealth school districts in violation of the state constitution.

But they chose not to appeal to the state Supreme Court by Friday’s deadline, letting Jubelirer’s ruling stand.

“We look forward to building a public school funding system that eliminates longstanding, grave inequities and provides sufficient funding to meet the needs of all students regardless of their communities’ wealth, giving every public school student a meaningful opportunity to succeed,” the Education Law Center, Public Interest Law Center and O’Melveny and Myers, which represented the petitioner school districts and others challenging the funding system, said in a statement Monday.

Republican legislative leaders did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It’s unclear how the state might reform its system, which relies heavily on local property taxes to fund public education, contributing to gaps between rich and poor school districts.

Pennsylvania’s $45.5 billion spending plan, held up amid a budget impasse, includes more than $700 million in additional money for K-12 schools. But the increases don’t keep pace with inflation in many districts. Gov. Josh Shapiro has pledged a broader school funding solution next year.