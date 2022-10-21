On Friday, Liz Magill will be inaugurated as the University of Pennsylvania’s ninth president, a historic event that will include rock stars, a U.S. Supreme Court justice, dozens of elite academic and political dignitaries, and hundreds of spectators.

In preparation, the former University of Virginia provost who began at Penn in July has been regularly walking her Goldendoodle, Olive, while contemplating her speech.

“She’s a great listener,” Magill noted.

Dating back centuries, inaugurations typically come a few months after a new leader has arrived, giving that president time to know the institution and shape a vision. The ceremonies — meant to celebrate the president as well as the college and its history and traditions — look much like commencement, with academics decked out in full regalia. Some colleges postponed or scaled back ceremonies during COVID-19, but now they are in full swing again, with Penn’s inauguration among several at area colleges this month.

Typically, like Penn’s, they brim with pomp and circumstance and include personal touches meaningful to the new leader. At Moore College of Art & Design, dessert will figure prominently: It’s a Cathy Young favorite. La Salle’s president, meanwhile, will emphasize service to others.

For Magill, a lawyer who once clerked for Ruth Bader Ginsburg and taught constitutional law, Penn’s events will include a symposium with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan and a noon picnic only for the campus community featuring two of Magill’s favorite musical artists, Sheryl Crow and Jeff Tweedy of Wilco. On Saturday, there will be a dog walk through campus, with Magill and Olive decked out in Penn Veterinary School garb leading the way and later kicking off the Penn Relays 5K.

But before that, Magill will speak Friday morning at Irvine Auditorium to a potential live audience of more than 1,200 and receive three ceremonial brass keys to the university from board chair Scott Bok. Those keys, which apparently don’t open anything other than a figurative door to one of the nation’s oldest universities, have been handed to presidents and provosts dating back more than a century, a long-standing history that’s not lost on Magill.

“I follow a line of leaders here that date back to Benjamin Franklin, which is a pretty meaningful experience for me,” Magill said. “I have a feeling of pride and also enormous humility, given the extraordinary history of the institution.”

On the same day that Magill will be inaugurated, Moore College of Art & Design will welcome Young. At a pre-inaugural awards event Wednesday, Young, former leader of the Boston Conservatory at Berklee who made her career in dance, donned a teal green, hand-beaded couture cape and a pair of earrings, each designed by a Moore alumna.

“I want to wear clothes by Moore designers always!” she said in an interview earlier in the week, although she noted she might not want to actually eat or drink donning such stunning pieces of art. “We’re just really excited to highlight them.”

Other events scheduled over the four days include “Make Your Own Sundaes” with students, an alumni reception, and an inaugural ceremony. She’ll also judge a Halloween costume contest.

Also on Friday, Delaware Valley University will inaugurate Benjamin E. Rusiloski, a former faculty member and longtime administrator, which will be followed by a student harvest festival.

For Ursinus College president Robyn E. Hannigan, who was inaugurated last week, the experience was filled with tears (“I don’t know what’s going on with my nose,” she said, wiping it). She cried before she took the podium and during her speech, as she thanked those who helped her and recalled the inspiring story of a former student who was homeless and went on to become a doctor.

Joining her at the inauguration were members of the Lenape. In her speech, Hannigan, who is of Native American descent, acknowledged “generations of harm” to those whose land Ursinus occupies.

“I stand in solidarity with the Delaware tribe,” Hannigan, an environmental scientist and former Clarkson University provost, told the audience, “and under my presidency, Ursinus will ... work on a path of healing and reconciliation.”

Daniel J. Allen, president of La Salle University, who will be inaugurated next week, said that while he welcomes the chance to tout La Salle, he’s uncomfortable with the attention on him.

“I could do without all the pomp and circumstance,” said Allen, formerly senior vice president for university advancement at DePaul University in Chicago.

And he’d just as soon dress in a suit than a gown.

To balance the pomp, he said he asked that inaugural events begin with a Mass and then service; he and his wife will serve a meal to those in need at a local nonprofit. And during Mass, he and his family will sit with the congregation, not in a special section as he was asked.

“The institution will and always should be larger than the individual leading it,” Allen said.

In his speech, he plans to emphasize the importance of innovation, the aligning of curriculum with career opportunities, and preparing students for a “diverse democracy.”

“I’m concerned we in higher education aren’t fulfilling our obligation to democracy in preparing our students to engage in rigorous yet civil dialogue, debate, and discourse,” he said.

At Penn, Magill will be the third consecutive female president; her predecessors, Amy Gutmann and Judith Rodin, are both on the list of planned attendees.

Magill said she looks forward to celebrating and hearing Tweedy, whom she described as a “creative genius,” and Crow, whose song “Every Day Is a Winding Road” is among her favorites.

She’s not ready to outline her priorities or agenda, she said, noting that she recently launched a strategic planning process to gather input from a wide group.

One thing facing her is vigorous student protest, including a group camping on the College Green, demanding Penn intervene in the planned displacement of residents from a neighboring low-income housing complex, take greater action on dissociating from fossil-fuel industries, and make payment in lieu of taxes to the city. Some protesters disrupted Magill’s convocation earlier this fall and now face discipline.

Magill said senior administrators have been trying to open dialogue with the students, telling them about efforts Penn has been making, and checking on their well-being and safety.

But she noted the protest is one piece of much larger happenings at the 28,000-student Penn. Every day she meets students and faculty who talk to her about what’s on their minds.

“Some have the concerns of the protesters,” she said. “Some have totally different things they want to talk to me about and are having a pretty extraordinary experience here.”

The university supports students’ right to express views, but she said they must do it in a way that doesn’t disrupt university operations and is respectful of others.

Asked if she was concerned about potential inauguration disruption, she said: “We are planning for everything.”