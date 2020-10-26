Businesses rely on football weekends to bring in a lot of revenue. Even with 10,300 students living on campus and thousands more in the community, many businesses, especially hotels and restaurants, are struggling. Hotels are less than half full for Ohio State game night and rooms are going for an average of $115 compared to at least $500 during a regular season, said Fritz Smith, president and CEO of the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, the local tourism agency. Earlier this month, Airbnb rentals in the State College area for that weekend were up about 26% from the week before, he said.