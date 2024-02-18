Penn State students raise over $16 million for childhood cancer at THON 2024

On their feet for 46 hours, Penn State students raised more than $16 million during this year’s annual THON dance marathon for pediatric cancer research and support.

The grand total: $16,955,683.63, dance officials announced on social media Sunday.

Inside Bryce Jordan Center arena in State College, THON Weekend kicked off on Friday at 6 p.m. despite the winter weather, with more than 700 dancers taking the floor for the fundraiser. Forgoing sleep, students set a new record at the culmination of a year-long effort for THON, which is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world.

Last year, participants raised more than $15 million for the Four Diamonds charity, which conducts cancer research and supports families whose children receive treatment at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. For over a half-century, THON has raised more than $235 million, including this year’s total, with more than 16,500 student volunteers dedicating an average of 15 hours each week to THON events throughout the year, according to the website.

Missed all the action? Watch the coverage online at https://thon.org/livestream/.