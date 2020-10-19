In the Souderton Area School District, 80 students are enrolled in cyber charters, up 32 since the pandemic began, said Superintendent Frank Gallagher. The district, which has a $130 million budget, owes charters an additional $600,000 — “a lot of money for us,” Gallagher said. Along with other superintendents, he has tried to spotlight the academic performance of cyber charters and is opposing two new cyber applications pending before the Pennsylvania Department of Education.