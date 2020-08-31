As the contract between the Philadelphia School District and its largest union expires, 13,000 Philadelphia Federation of Teachers members are scheduled to meet with their leadership Monday night.
The end of the three-year teachers’ contract, which covers teachers, counselors, nurses, secretaries and other school workers, comes during a pandemic and two days before the start of the school year for 125,000 students, a school year that will cost the district an estimated $60 million in COVID-19 costs — money it does not have.
But it also comes as the union possesses, for the first time in nearly two decades, the power to strike.
Details surrounding negotiations have been scant, with both district and union leaders confirming that negotiations occurred in August, but not offering more information.
The contracts of other large city unions could be bellwethers for the PFT contract. The membership of the Philadelphia police officers’ and municipal workers’ unions approved one-year contract extensions this spring, with pay increases of 2% to 2.5% plus bonuses under $1,000 per worker.
For the 17 years the district was under state takeover and governed by the School Reform Commission, the PFT was legally prohibited from striking. That prohibition ceased when local control and a school board returned in 2018.
The last PFT contract was signed in June 2017 after city teachers spent nearly five years without a contract or pay increase. That deal included raises and came with a $395 million price tag.
PFT members are set to meet virtually with union chief Jerry Jordan at 7 p.m. Monday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.