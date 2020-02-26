Longtime teachers’ union president Jerry Jordan will hold onto his leadership post after fending off a challenge from an increasingly vocal and consequential caucus within the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.
Organizing by the Caucus of Working Educators fueled strong turnout in the election, whose results were announced Wednesday.
The results are especially weighty given the PFT’s outsized role in the city’s political landscape. The union plays a crucial oversight role in the Philadelphia School District’s unfolding asbestos crisis, and it is negotiating the first contract since the union won back the right to strike with the district returning to local control in 2018.
Jordan’s slate, known as the Collective Bargaining Team, appeared to win 62% of the vote, with the early tally 4,453 to 2,761. Split-ticket votes have not yet been counted, but the early results made clear that most of the union’s 13,000 members favored Jordan’s steady hand, track record and collaborative working style.
Jordan, who has led the PFT since 2007 and worked for the union full-time since 1987, said he was “delighted” by the results.
"Our nearly 13,000 members are passionate, dedicated, and engaged, and working with them daily is one of the great honors of my life,” Jordan said in a statement. “The campaign was spirited, and it allowed us the opportunity to organize around a vision for public education that resonated with our membership.”
Nearly 60% of the PFT’s 13,000 teachers, counselors, nurses, secretaries and paraprofessional workers cast ballots, up from 46% in 2016, the first time WE opposed Jordan’s leadership.
The Caucus of Working Educators, whose slate was topped by Kathleen Melville, a teacher at The Workshop School, a high school in West Philadelphia, made a stronger showing than it did in 2016, the last time it challenged Jordan’s leadership.
The progressive group’s platform centered on empowering PFT members to have more of a say in the operation of their union, and on holding open contract negotiations with the district. Itpromised to fight for higher wages for paraprofessionals, better environmental conditions and smaller class sizes. WE members have criticized the current PFT regime as too bureaucratic and slow to respond to members’ concerns, and not active enough on issues of social justice.
WE had hoped to capitalize on the gains made by caucuses in Chicago and Los Angeles, where progressive groups have taken over leadership roles in those teachers unions and successfully pushed for improvements in pay and working conditions.
Melville congratulated Jordan and his team and said in a statement that WE looked forward “to continuing to push for a more engaged and empowered PFT membership together.”
The caucus’ stronger showing, she said, made it plain that “Working Educators’ vision has resonated with thousands of educators across the city."