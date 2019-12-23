Compared with the incumbents’ tempered, risk-averse strategy that relies on the decisions of elected officials or those appointed by them, WE favors a more militant tack: They couldn’t have revoked our teaching licenses, they say, if all 13,000 of us stood together. And, WE will remind you that it was illegal for teachers in West Virginia to go on strike and look what they accomplished — a 5% raise for workers who don’t even have collective bargaining rights.