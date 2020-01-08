As Philadelphia continues to grapple with asbestos hazards in its schools, state and local elected officials joined with teachers and parents Wednesday morning to demand state money to make repairs.
Standing outside Carnell Elementary in Oxford Circle, which has been closed since Dec. 20 due to damaged asbestos, speakers at the news conference organized by the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers said the state needed to step up with funding.
“We’ve got over $300 million in the state’s rainy day fund. Let’s make it rain for these school buildings, and take some of that money and put into these buildings to fix them up," said State Sen. Vincent Hughes (D., Phila.).
Rep. Joe Hohenstein (D., Phila.) said Gov. Tom Wolf “gave away a lot of power in the last budget,” and "has to put this issue, and the infrastructure for public schools around the state, into the priorities of his budget.”
The district has closed six schools since September following the discovery of damaged asbestos. While asbestos is present in most of the district’s buildings, it doesn’t pose a health risk unless it is disturbed, allowing it to release fibers that can cause cancer and other illnesses if ingested.
“I never would have imagined this would be keeping me out of teaching, never,” Tina Asman, a Carnell teacher who has worked in the district for 23 years, said Wednesday. “We need to get our kids back to school.” A Carnell parent, Rishawn Reynolds, said she had been making lesson plans for her fourth-grade daughter at home.
The school district, which has faced heat for its handling of the ongoing problems, has pledged faster responses to asbestos concerns and better communication with families.
But Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. has said addressing the full scope of the district’s known lead and asbestos issues would cost $150 million. The district cannot raise money on its own, and says it would need to look to the state and city for that funding.
The state has given added money to Philadelphia over the past two years to help address environmental hazards in schools, steering $12 million to the district between 2018 and 2019 for lead paint removal.
Wolf has proposed addressing lead and other environmental hazards through a severance tax on natural gas drilling. Republican legislative leaders have repeatedly blocked Wolf’s severance tax proposals.
Several officials Wednesday called for the state to spend $170 million, a figure the teachers’ union has put on the district’s broader facilities troubles.
City councilperson Helen Gym supported that request, but also called for local accountability, saying she would be reviewing school board members selected or reappointed as part of a nominating process that begins Wednesday. Mayor Jim Kenney appoints the nine-member board, but council has confirmation power.
Students “deserve to learn every day,” Gym said. She said the string of school closures over asbestos "should never occur in a modern American school system.”