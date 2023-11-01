Here are the 24 sites Philly plans to use for students when displaced by asbestos

Seven Philadelphia School District schools have closed because of asbestos since March. Officials have warned that more could close as they catch up on delayed inspections.

Just days after Southwark Elementary, a school of 900 in South Philadelphia, shut for “several weeks” because of asbestos, the school system has circulated an internal list obtained by the Inquirer of 24 prospective “swing spaces” — buildings where it can shift students and staff if their school is forced to close temporarily.

Southwark students are currently learning virtually this week; most are expected to move into South Philadelphia High School on Monday, with some shifting to Childs Elementary.

Some of the spaces proposed on the list are already in use — the McDaniel Annex, for instance, is housing students from Universal Vare Charter School this year, as their building is closed for the entire school year for asbestos work.

Here’s the list of buildings proposed as swing space:

Northwest Philadelphia

Ada Lewis Middle School CCP Northwest Campus Thomas Mifflin Elementary Martin Luther King High School Roosevelt Elementary School

Northeast Philadelphia

Meehan Middle School George Washington High School

Kensington/Olney

Conwell Annex Feltonville Elementary Mastbaum High School

North Philadelphia

Roberto Clemente Middle School E.W. Rhodes Elementary Penn Treaty High School Pratt Elementary Strawberry Mansion High School

South Philadelphia

South Philadelphia High School W.S. Pierce Elementary McDaniel Annex

Southwest Philadelphia