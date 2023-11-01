Here are the 24 sites Philly plans to use for students when displaced by asbestos
The prospective “swing spaces” — buildings where officials can shift students and staff if their school is forced to close temporarily -- are at locations around the city.
Seven Philadelphia School District schools have closed because of asbestos since March. Officials have warned that more could close as they catch up on delayed inspections.
Just days after Southwark Elementary, a school of 900 in South Philadelphia, shut for “several weeks” because of asbestos, the school system has circulated an internal list obtained by the Inquirer of 24 prospective “swing spaces” — buildings where it can shift students and staff if their school is forced to close temporarily.
Southwark students are currently learning virtually this week; most are expected to move into South Philadelphia High School on Monday, with some shifting to Childs Elementary.
Some of the spaces proposed on the list are already in use — the McDaniel Annex, for instance, is housing students from Universal Vare Charter School this year, as their building is closed for the entire school year for asbestos work.
Here’s the list of buildings proposed as swing space:
Northwest Philadelphia
Ada Lewis Middle School
CCP Northwest Campus
Thomas Mifflin Elementary
Martin Luther King High School
Roosevelt Elementary School
Northeast Philadelphia
Meehan Middle School
George Washington High School
Kensington/Olney
Conwell Annex
Feltonville Elementary
Mastbaum High School
North Philadelphia
Roberto Clemente Middle School
E.W. Rhodes Elementary
Penn Treaty High School
Pratt Elementary
Strawberry Mansion High School
South Philadelphia
South Philadelphia High School
W.S. Pierce Elementary
McDaniel Annex
Southwest Philadelphia
Bartram High School
Daroff Elementary
Lamberton Elementary
McMichael Elementary
Overbrook High School
Tilden Middle School