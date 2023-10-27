Seven Philly schools have closed since March because of damaged asbestos. Here’s the full list.

Damaged asbestos closed another school Friday, the seventh Philadelphia School District building forced to shut since March.

After officials revealed that they had known about damaged asbestos at one school — Building 21 — for years but did nothing about it, they warned: More asbestos-related closures are coming.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. in March said that “in the coming weeks and months, we anticipate more damaged asbestos will be identified.” The superintendent said this was an indication of better safeguards.

The district’s top environmental official later said that the school system is still behind on asbestos compliance, and did not have the resources or staffing needed to address all of its asbestos issues.

Here’s a list of all the schools closed by asbestos since the 2022-23 school year:

Building 21

Closed in March 2023 and remained shut for about two months

Students learned virtually after district officials ordered them to relocate to Strawberry Mansion High, a plan that was met with rancor and fears from Building 21 families worried about their children’s safety.

The school, housed inside the old Ferguson Elementary, sits on Limekiln Pike in West Oak Lane. It was built in 1922.

Frankford High

Closed in April 2023, with students learning virtually for three months

Frankford will remain closed at least through the 2023-24 school year; it’s not yet clear whether the building will need to be gutted and rebuilt, or completely torn down.

Frankford students are now learning in person at two separate locations: ninth graders at Roberto Clemente Middle School, on West Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia; 10th through 12th graders in the Frankford annex, adjacent to the main building but unaffected by the asbestos issues.

Frankford, at 5000 Oxford Ave., was built in 1914. It educates 900 students in grades 9-12.

C.W. Henry Elementary

Closed in April 2023 for two weeks

Henry, at 601 Carpenter Lane in Mount Airy, educates 500 students in grades K-8. The building was constructed in 1908.

Mastery Simon Gratz High School

Closed for more than a week in March 2023

The neighborhood charter school operates in a district building run by Mastery Schools. Gratz, on West Hunting Park Ave. in Nicetown, educates 1,100 students in grades 9-12. The building was erected in 1927.

Mitchell Elementary

Closed in April 2023 through the end of the 2022-23 school year

Students learned virtually for about a month, then temporarily relocated into Morton McMichael Elementary in West Philadelphia. Extensive abatement and repairs were conducted, and students and staff are now back inside the 1915 school.

Southwark

Closed Friday for “several weeks,” according to a letter from the school’s principal

Students will temporarily shift to in-person learning at a to-be-determined location.

Southwark, on 1835 S. 9th St., educates about 900 students in grades K-8, and also has a Pre-K program. The school was built in 1909.

Universal Vare

Closed April 2023 and will remain shut for the entire 2023-24 school year

The neighborhood charter school is run by Universal Companies Inc. but operates in a district building.

Vare students have temporarily relocated to the McDaniel Annex Building at 1901 S. 23rd St. (That building is separate from the Delaplaine McDaniel School, a district school at 1801 S. 22nd St.) Vare, at 2100 S. 24th Street, was built in 1924.