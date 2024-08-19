More Philly schools leadership changes are announced

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. has announced more leadership changes effective Monday.

Oz Hill, previously the chief operating officer, is becoming the interim deputy superintendent of operations, responsible for the operations division and the equity, information technology, safety, and talent offices.

“In this capacity, he will be charged with ensuring a safe and secure educational environment for students, staff, families, and visitors; creating and maintaining a user-friendly, secure technology infrastructure and managing the district’s information systems; and assisting the superintendent in transforming the district into a more collaborative, trusted, and results-oriented culture that recognizes and better supports school leadership teams as the unit of change,” Watlington wrote in an email to staff.

Watlington called Hill “battle tested” in his COO role, in which he was responsible for the transportation, food services, facilities, maintenance, environmental management, and capital programs divisions.

Hill replaces Jeremy Grant-Skinner, who had served as deputy superintendent of talent, strategy, and culture. Grant-Skinner left the district in July after just a year on the job.

Taking over Hill’s former job is Teresa Fleming, former deputy chief of the division of operations.

Fleming, who was named interim chief operating officer, will report to Hill.

The personnel announcements come amid a summer of change, with a flurry of school leadership moves and a shake-up in the way schools are grouped and supervised.

Philadelphia teachers report for their first day of school on Tuesday. Students are scheduled to return Aug. 26.