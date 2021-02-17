The Philadelphia School District has pushed back its reopening date for a third time.
Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said Wednesday 9,000 prekindergarten through second grade students won’t return on Feb. 22 as planned but will instead go back March 1 amid an ongoing building safety dispute between the district and its teachers union. Students had been scheduled to return Monday.
The news left him “deeply disappointed,” the superintendent said.
Hite maintains that schools are safe but said he will not bring children back to classrooms that aren’t ready for them. Teachers were due back Feb. 8 but, at the direction of Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry Jordan, refused to report to school buildings and have been working from home. City school buildings have been closed since March.
“Children need to come to classrooms that are ready to receive them, classrooms that are set up,” Hite said at a news conference at Cayuga Elementary in North Philadelphia.
Hite and the PFT are still awaiting a ruling from Peter Orris, a mediator and Chicago doctor and public health expert, on whether the district has met reopening conditions spelled out in a fall agreement between the union and school system. Orris has reviewed documents and called both sides together for a meeting, but it’s still not clear when his ruling might land.
The city has said teachers are not expected to return until Orris makes his determination, meaning the March 1 date is not firm. Hite said he was “optimistic” that the school system’s fourth attempt at reopening would be successful.
What that looks like remains unclear. Hite again suggested that individual schools where there are concerns about COVID-19 preparedness could remain all virtual while schools that are ready reopen March 1.
“If there are buildings that we need to be concerned about, we will take them offline,” the superintendent said. “We are committing to opening schools one at a time if we need to.”
Just one-third of eligible students, or about 9,000, have signed up to return March 1. Hite said he knows the district will need to rebuild trust with families, but “the only way we’re going to build that is to get individuals back into schools.”
The superintendent remains emphatic: Children need the opportunity to return to school buildings as soon as possible.
“We understand the urgency of getting our young people back,” Hite said, noting that the pandemic has devastated poor communities and communities of color. “Many of our students are struggling academically, and others are suffering feelings of isolation and depression.”
Later, Hite suggested that some “children are losing. Children are not being educated.” While Philadelphia students lacked direct instruction for weeks last spring, classes have been operating fully virtually without interruption since September.
Ventilation remains an area of great concern for the PFT, but Susan E. Coffin, a Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia infectious disease specialist who joined Hite at the news conference, said she believed the time to open schools is now, and that the focus on air flow was overblown.
“It’s not the air flow that determines whether or not we’re going to be safe, it’s how we use our spaces and how we interact together,” Coffin said.
District officials also announced that a school worker vaccination program, developed in conjunction with CHOP, begins this week, with employees already working in schools — food service workers, cleaners, principals — eligible for inoculation first, along with prekindergarten through second grade teachers. Vaccine clinics will be held at CHOP, at four district schools, one parochial school and an independent school.
It remains unclear how many doses will be available.
Larisa Shambaugh, the district’s human resources chief, also said school staff and students will undergo rapid COVID-19 tests weekly when they return. If students’ parents do not consent to the exams, the children must remain in virtual classes.
District officials are scheduled to appear before City Council Wednesday afternoon for a hearing on school reopening.
This is a developing story and will be updated.