Twelve schools throughout the city will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays from Oct. 31 to Nov. 21 for children to get the shots. Families must make appointments for shots administered by CVS pharmacists; only a student, their parent or guardian, the pharmacist and the school nurse can be present, and masks must be worn, and the shots will be given in a 10 by 10 foot space to permit for social distancing.