The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers told members not to report to school buildings Monday amid COVID-19 concerns.
Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. has said he expects 2,000 prekindergarten through second grade teachers to show up at schools Monday in advance of a Feb. 22 reopening for 9,000 students.
“There is absolutely no reason, other than sheer cruelty, to bring members into unsafe buildings Monday,” PFT president Jerry Jordan said in a statement. He said he would be meeting with union stewards this afternoon to discuss plans for Monday. He directed members to work remotely.
Jordan earlier this week triggered a provision in its reopening agreement with the district that requires a neutral third party to judge whether the district has met health standards.
The mediator chosen by the city is Peter Orris, a doctor with a master’s in public health. Orris, who lives and works in Chicago, has begun reviewing documents, and will call the two sides together to meet this weekend.
A city spokesperson said officials “hope the parties abide by the findings and recommendations of the mediator since this is precisely why such a provision was included in the agreement.”
Many classrooms throughout the city lack adequate ventilation, but even in those rooms that have been judged through air balancing to have a safe occupancy of zero, one teacher can be inside as long as he or she is alone, Hite said Thursday.
The district is spending $4 million on ventilation, including purchasing window fans for 1,100 classrooms. The fan fix, which Hite has said is just one layer of protection and a “good-faith effort,” has drawn tremendous outrage and skepticism.
Vaccines are also a sticking point for some. Hite has advocated for teachers to be vaccinated as soon as shots are available for them and said the district plans to organize inoculation clinics at city schools. But a return to classrooms is not conditional on vaccination, he said.
A group of 119 school nurses signed a letter sent to the superintendent, the school board, members of City Council and Health Commissioner Tom Farley demanding full educator vaccination before schools reopen. School nurses have been vaccinated.
“Many questions remain, including the susceptibility of new COVID-19 variants to the vaccine, unresolved ventilation concerns, and other safety issues in our schools,” the nurses wrote. “Vaccines are not yet approved for children, and are not being offered to many of their parents, some of whom are frontline workers.”
Labor disputes have snarled reopening plans around the country. In Chicago, teachers have refused to report to buildings, and a strike is possible. In Montclair, N.J., reopening plans were also halted in January when teachers refused to come into buildings. The school system plans to sue the teachers’ union there.
Moved by hundreds of phone calls, e-mails and other outreach, politicians began calling on the district to halt reopening.
“None of us takes the decision to open schools or keep them virtual lightly. We recognized that there is no substitute for in-person learning. We are fully invested in a safe and responsible reopening of school that earns the public trust and establishes clear standards for facility maintenance as well as testing and health protocols,” City Councilpeople Helen Gym, Jamie Gauthier and Kendra Brooks and State Rep. Rick Krajewski said in a statement.
Not getting school reopening right will mean consequences for “vulnerable communities,” the lawmakers said. “They will be borne in Black and brown neighborhoods already disproportionately impacted by COVID, by vulnerable families with chronically sick or disabled loved ones, by immigrant families terrified to access medical treatment.”
State Senator Nikil Saval also called on the district to hold off on reopening for now, citing safety concerns.
“I recognize that many workers whose contributions are often unacknowledged — cafeteria workers and student climate staff — have remained in schools to distribute meals and provide support to children throughout the city,” Saval said in a statement. “But for a school to fully reopen, it is necessary at the very least for the building to be considered minimally safe for increased occupancy.”
Not a single room in Laura Wheeler Waring school in Fairmount, for instance, is fit for occupancy for multiple people, based on the district’s own data.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.