The city teachers union says it doesn’t have confidence buildings are safe for reopening, setting up a showdown with the Philadelphia School District over a planned Monday return for some teachers.
Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry Jordan said Wednesday night he has called on the city to assign a neutral third party who will examine evidence presented by both sides and decide whether buildings are in suitable shape for a return.
That’s a move open to Jordan based on a memorandum of understanding signed by the union and district in the fall, requiring the involvement of the Mayor’s Office of Labor and a “world-renowned physician” to weigh in swiftly on reopening disputes. If the outside expert determines the district is not in compliance with safety standards, they will direct the school system to fix the problems.
After weeks of back and forth and meetings with district officials Monday and Tuesday, Jordan said he still had deep concerns over ventilation, especially in schools where window fans are still being installed to improve air flow, and other safety issues.
“The schools are not ready for staff or children to return,” the union president said.
The expert must work fast: Staff who work with prekindergarten through second grade children are due back at work Monday; some students in those grades are eligible to return Feb. 22. The families of about 9,000 children opted to resume in-person education two days a week — most families chose to keep their children learning remotely.
COVID-19 has kept Philadelphia students out of classrooms since March.
Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said in a statement that the district is “fully committed” to meeting safety agreements before teachers return.
“It is disappointing that, at this time, when there is already so much uncertainty for our families due to COVID-19, the union has chosen this course of action in an attempt to delay the reopening of our school buildings,” Hite said. “We remain fully committed to the agreed upon mediation process.”
The superintendent, who has said that no room that’s not cleared for reoccupancy will be used, said officials still “look forward to welcoming” teachers and other school-based staff Monday.
Jordan said he’s been asking questions about building readiness in letters and in meetings, but has been frustrated by a lack of information. The district has made ventilation reports available, but some are incomplete.
Reggie McNeil, the district’s chief operating officer, said Tuesday that the school system had installed 37% of the 1,100 window fans it needs to improve air flow in schools with no or little mechanical ventilation. He said the rest would be installed in time for the Monday return, but Jordan said he was told this week that some fans wouldn’t be installed until Sunday.
That doesn’t leave enough time for the air balancing testing or for reports to be updated and shared publicly, as the district has promised, Jordan said.
“I need answers before my members go back into buildings,” he said.
The PFT also has qualms about the fans’ use, worries that teachers and many parents share. Photos of the window fans, mounted on plywood planks, circulated widely on social media. People concerned about the reopening plan have spent the week reaching out to Mayor Kenney and other elected officials via phone, email and other means, voicing their displeasure over school conditions.
By Wednesday night, over 5,000 people signed a petition started by a Germantown mother to halt reopening for now.
“I believe it is still unsafe to put our children in the buildings,” Maya McGeathey wrote in her petition. “As we all know, they are very old and have poor or little ventilation. The ventilation that the district is offering is unacceptable, not just for the students, but for the staff as well.”
Trust in the school system, particularly around building issues, is low, given the district’s track record around environmental hazards. And recently, a botched, $50 million construction job at Benjamin Franklin High sickened students and staff over more than a year. In the 2019-20 school year, 10 schools were forced to close over damaged asbestos.
Neither Jordan nor Hite has been willing to speculate on what would happen if the two can’t reach agreement on reopening conditions. Chicago teachers have refused to report to schools over building conditions; forcing the district there to scuttle its reopening plans. A strike is possible.
But members of the Caucus of Working Educators, an activist group within the PFT, have said they support members who refuse to report to school buildings over safety concerns.