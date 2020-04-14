“As a single mom, there’s nothing more soul-crushing than the inability to take care of your children,” said Leah Wood, a district paraprofessional active in the Caucus of Working Educators. “How can you take care of the children in your care at school if you can’t take care of your own at home? We lose so many wonderful paras because they can’t afford to stay. The ParaPower Relief Fund was created to relieve some of that pressure.”