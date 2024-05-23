Rutgers president to testify before congressional committee probing antisemitism on college campuses

Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway will testify Thursday before a GOP-led congressional committee probing antisemitism on college campuses.

The hearing before the Committee on Education & the Workforce is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. in Washington D.C. Michael Schill, president of Northwestern University, and Gene Block, chancellor of the University of California, Los Angeles, are also scheduled to testify. It will be live-streamed on the committee’s YouTube page.

Among other universities whose presidents have already testified before the committee since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel are the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Columbia. Both former Penn president Liz Magill and former Harvard president Claudine Gay resigned from their jobs in the aftermath of the contentious hearing and a subsequent bipartisan backlash.

Holloway’s selection comes less than three weeks after the university negotiated a deal with students who had erected a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. The deal quickly drew bipartisan criticism, including from N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy. Some Jewish faculty and students at Rutgers also were critical of the deal and said the university hadn’t done enough to quell antisemitism on campus.

“The Committee has a clear message for mealy-mouthed, spineless college leaders: Congress will not tolerate your dereliction of your duty to your Jewish students,” U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R., N.C.), chair of the committee, said in a statement. “No stone must go unturned while buildings are being defaced, campus greens are being captured, or graduations are being ruined.”

Others, however, including the faculty union and a group of Jewish professors, supported the agreement and asserted that the school has not been rampant with antisemitism.

“We think that the education workforce committee is led by people who would like to bring down higher education and they are using accusations of antisemitism to try to push forward an anti-education agenda that they have been pushing for a long time,” said Rebecca Givan, president of Rutgers AAUP-AFT. “We appreciate the approach that President Holloway has taken and we hope that he will stand strong.”

At Rutgers-New Brunswick, a 43,859-student campus, the 75-tent encampment went up in late April and came down peacefully three days later after the agreement was reached.

Rutgers agreed to review as part of the regular university process a demand that the university divest its financial holdings from any firm connected to Israel. The agreement also included commitments for the president and chair of the joint committee on investments to meet with up to five students to discuss their request for Rutgers to divest, the establishment of an Arab Cultural Center and staff training in anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, and anti-Muslim racism.

In the face of criticism, Holloway said he was confident in the decision, which “allowed us to maintain a safe and controlled environment, to protect Rutgers students and Rutgers property, and to assure that our students’ academic progress — taking finals and completing the semester — was not impeded.”