The Lower Merion School District has released information on services honoring Sean Hughes, the Lower Merion High School principal who was killed in a car crash last weekend while driving his son to a soccer game.

A tribute to Hughes will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lower Merion High School, open only to current district students and staff, who are asked to sign up via a private link by noon Friday. Others in the community can watch via livestream, and “in fact, Mr. Hughes would probably enjoy knowing that people were watching together while lifting a glass in his honor,” district officials said in a statement.

A public viewing will be held by Hughes’ family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Eleanor Catholic Church, 647 Locust St., in Collegeville. On Monday, a viewing and funeral Mass for family and close friends will take place at St. Eleanor’s, starting at 10 a.m., and will be livestreamed for the public.

Lower Merion High School will have virtual-only instruction on Monday.

The high school’s principal of 14 years, Hughes died Saturday morning in a car accident in Winslow Township, Camden County. Students and staff have described him as a beloved figure who was devoted to students and made everyone in the building feel welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to the Sean A. Hughes Children’s Trust, P.O. Box 342, Skippack, PA, 19474-0342.