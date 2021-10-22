The School District of Philadelphia has tapped its high school leaders to search their respective schools for any human skeletal remains that might have previously been used for teaching.

According to the district, the search was prompted by the recent discovery of a “human skeletal item” belonging to a Native American man at Central High School.

A school district principal, who declined to be identified, told the Inquirer the district has given the heads of schools until Nov. 1 to complete the search.

Located in the Logan section of the city, Central was founded in 1836 and is the country’s second-oldest continuously running public high school.

In a statement announcing the search for additional remains, the district said it believes the skeletal item found in Central High School was used for teaching from the 1850s through the mid-1900s, at the latest.

“No human skeletal teaching collections have been a part of the School District of Philadelphia’s curriculum for at least a decade or more,” read the statement.

The use of skeletal remains in learning environments is not unique to Philadelphia. NPR found examples of human remains in schools across the United States and one classroom in the United Kingdom held a funeral for a human skeleton they’d previously used in art class.

Locally, the Penn Museum came under fire after it was reported Janet Monge, an associate curator at the museum, used remains of victims killed in the 1985 MOVE bombing in an online course.

Lawyers representing the victims’ family said Monge never asked for permission and a report by Penn would later fault the scholars involved for “gross insensitivity,” but found no ethics violations.

For its part, the school district said its leaders understood “all human remains deserve to be treated with dignity and respect” and acted quickly after the discovery, reaching out to the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The district has tapped Dr. Kimberly Williams, chair of Temple University’s anthropology department, to find the best way to handle the skeletal item and return it to its home tribe. Williams is slated to continue working with the district should additional remains be found.

Staff writer Kristen A. Graham contributed to this article.