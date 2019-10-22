The Upper Darby teacher captured on video this month calling a black parent the N-word has submitted her resignation to the school board, district officials said.
The board will vote on the resignation of Drexel Hill Middle School teacher Renee Greeley — effective Oct. 17, 2019 — during a special meeting Tuesday night, according to a school board document. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at Upper Darby High School in Drexel Hill.
The district suspended Greeley without pay after parent Rasheed Noel posted a video to Facebook Oct. 10 of a heated exchange with her following a minor car accident in the school’s parking lot. The video soon went viral.
In the video, Greeley, who is white, tells Noel he is “probably on welfare." She sarcastically agrees when Noel responds that she made the remark because “I’m young and I’m black.” Afterward, Greeley tells Noel to go back to his “Section 8 house.”
She later calls him the N-word.
District officials quickly condemned Greeley’s comments. Last Tuesday, Upper Darby Superintendent Daniel McGarry recommended Greeley’s termination, calling the incident “unfortunate and disheartening.”
“Our diversity is beautiful, and it is a source of pride. It is our strength and should unify us, not divide us," McGarry said in a statement. The Upper Darby School District enrolls 12,500 students. Nearly half are black; one quarter are white; 15% are Asian; and the rest are Hispanic or multiracial.
McGarry said last week that Greeley could choose to resign, pursue arbitration or request a hearing before the school board. The president of the district’s teachers union did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Greeley began working for the district in 2008 and has taught computer tech and other subjects. In the past week, the district has removed her name from the staff directory on its website.