Another senior faculty member said “hazing, bullying and intimidation of junior, non-tenure and women faculty are regretfully commonplace” in the college under Anderson. That person, like most who spoke with The Inquirer, said they had shared the concerns with Stradley Ronon lawyers, but requested that their names not be published because they feared retribution on campus. The faculty member also worried that some of the dean’s decisions have put the college at risk of being unable to deliver courses that students need to complete their degrees on time.