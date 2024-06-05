University of the Arts board hires management firm to close university; faculty plan mid-morning protest

With closure looming and no president in place, the University of the Arts board of trustees has hired a management firm to steer the school through next steps.

Judson Aaron, chair of the board of trustees, said in a message to the university community sent Wednesday morning that the board has hired Alvarez & Marsal, a global consulting firm to “help us urgently address the needs of our students, faculty and staff as we work through this process.”

Advertisement

The news came after another day of organizational disarray, with Walk resigning, negotiations with the faculty union being cancelled, and radio silence from university leadership four days after Aaron and Walk’s shocking announcement that UArts would close June 7 because of an unspecified financial crisis. Another board member has said though she doesn’t know the details of the crisis, it would take $40 million to bail the school out.

Separately, Temple University’s board chair has said he has entered talks with University of the Arts to possibly save it with a merger. Officials have said that Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration is also involved in helping to broker the possible deal; a spokesperson for Gov. Josh Shapiro confirmed the governor’s involvement.

Aaron, in his note Wednesday, said he understood the closure announcement was “devastating for every member of this community.”

Officials are at work, Aaron said, “developing a teach-out plan to enable our students to seamlessly continue their degrees at other high-quality institutions. We also remain committed to taking whatever actions are feasible to support our incredible faculty and staff through this challenging time.”

The board, Aaron said, “is dedicated to do all we can to support our beloved UArts community as we move forward. We recognize that you have many questions, and we will share more information as this process continues.”

Union officials planned to protest the university’s actions and lack of communication later Wednesday morning. Some staffers have already signed onto a class action lawsuit against the university, charging it violated federal law by not giving 60 days’ notice of a mass layoff.

This is a developing story and will be updated.